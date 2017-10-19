Whirlpool demands Korean washer tariff

Whirlpool has demanded a punitive tariff of 50 percent on Korean washers, Korea’s Trade Ministry said Wednesday. The American appliance maker submitted the demand to the U.S. International Trade Commission, which earlier determined that washers from Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics were harming American industry.The commission’s announcement followed a four-month investigation prompted by a safeguard petition from Whirlpool, in which the company said Samsung and LG should pay a tariff of 50 percent over the next three years and that Washington should come up with strong protectionist policies to induce Samsung and LG to produce washers in the United States.Whirlpool added the tariff should also be imposed on washer parts to prevent Korean companies from just assembling products in the United States.Since its announcement, the International Trade Commission has been devising detailed measures to be submitted to President Donald Trump, who has been demanding a review of various trade agreements in line with his “America First” policies.Samsung and LG have been protesting such steps, saying protectionist measures will limit American consumers’ choices. The two companies also said they were building factories in the United States in hopes of generating more jobs.The International Trade Commission plans to hold another hearing in Washington on Thursday.YONHAP