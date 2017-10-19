Heo Chan-mi joins girl group High Color

Heo Chan-mi, a former contestant on Mnet’s audition program “Produce 101,” will debut with High Color, a four-member girl group under the agency Mostable Music.The other members of the group are Newa, Suha and Darin, who have been training to debut with the agency for years. The release date for the group’s debut album has yet to be announced.Heo debuted as a member of the idol group Coed School in 2010, but the group disbanded after one of its members, Cha Joo-hyuk, was found guilty of having used and smuggling drugs into Korea. While Heo made a return with the other female members of the group under the name F-ve Dolls in February 2011, she decided to leave for personal reasons in 2013.According to an insider at Heo’s agency, she was a trainee at S.M. Entertainment and failed to make the cut to be a member of Girls’ Generation.By Hong You-kyoung