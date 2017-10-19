The age of manipulation is not over (kor)

What do female smokers, built-in bookshelves and American breakfast have in common? They are ideas promoted by Edward Bernays (1891-1995), the father of spin and public relations. A nephew of Sigmund Freud, he worked for the U.S. Committee on Public Information during World War I.
Bernays is considered to have changed the lives of Americans with legendary PR strategies penetrating the public psychology. In the 1920s and ’30s, he is the one who urged American women to smoke to express their freedom, encouraged middle-class families to install built-in bookshelves to fulfill intellectual vanity and persuaded Americans that they should eat bacon for breakfast.
One of the most talked-about examples is “Torches of Freedom.” Not satisfied with the results of their campaign to encourage women to smoke and stay thin rather than having dessert, the American Tobacco Company asked Bernays to create a more aggressive campaign. At an Easter Sunday parade in 1929, he had 30 young and attractive women smoke and march. One of the participants, who was actually Bernays’ assistant, read a message calling out gender bias and called on women to raise the torches of freedom, encouraging them to smoke in public just like men. At the time, women considered smoking an expression of their liberation as Bernays had intended, without realizing that they had been exploited to help tobacco companies get rich.
Bernays also saved struggling publishers during the Great Depression. He persuaded construction companies to add built-in bookshelves in new homes, as people would fill the bookshelves with books: Homeowners wanted to show off their intellect.
Bernays opened the era of covert manipulation. In his books, he wrote that his ideas were intended as a propaganda campaign and that people were ruled by the precious few who understood crowd psychology. Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels read and used his books “Crystallizing Public Relations” (1923) and “Propaganda” (1928) to influence the masses.
The National Assembly did not approve Kim Yi-su as the head of the Constitutional Court, but the Blue House adhered to the choice.
The ruling Democratic Party is trying to get through the disapproval by manipulating postings on portal sites. That reminds me of the last paragraph of Bernays’ “Propaganda,” “Propaganda will never die out.” The age of manipulation is not over yet.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 18, Page 35
*The author is a lifestyle news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
AHN HYE-RI
여성 흡연, 붙박이 책장, 그리고 아메리칸 브렉퍼스트. 이 셋을 관통하는 공통점은 뭘까. 바로 홍보(PR)라는 용어를 만든 'PR의 아버지'이자 '조작(스핀)의 아버지'로도 불리는 에드워드 버네이즈(1891~1995)다. 프로이트의 조카로 제1차 세계대전 당시 미국 선전기관에서 일했던 그는 대중 심리를 꿰뚫은 전설적 홍보 전략으로 미국인의 삶을 바꾼 인물로 꼽힌다. 1920~30년대 미국 여성이 자유를 부르짖으며 담배를 피우고, 중산층 가정이 지적 허영을 채우려고 앞다퉈 붙박이 책장을 들이고, 아침 식사로는 베이컨 정도는 먹어야 든든하다는 인식을 하게 만든 장본인이기 때문이다.
지금까지 가장 널리 회자되는 사례는 '자유의 횃불' 캠페인이다. "살 찌는 디저트 대신 허리가 잘록해지는 담배를 피우라"며 여성을 유혹한 '안티 스위트' 캠페인만으로 만족하지 못한 아메리칸 토바코 컴퍼니는 더 공격적인 여성 공략을 주문한다. 이에 버네이즈는 1929년 부활절 때 젊고 매력적인 여성 30명에게 담배를 피우며 퍼레이드하도록 했다. 한 참가자(실은 버네이즈 비서)는 "편견에 맞서 여성도 남성처럼 길에서 담배를 피우는 자유의 횃불을 올리자"는 메시지를 낭독했고, 언론은 이를 주요 기사로 다뤘다. 이후 여성 흡연 인구는 크게 늘었다. 당시 여성들은 버네이즈가 의도한 대로 담배를 자유의 상징으로만 여겼지 담배회사 주머니를 불려주는 거대한 연극에 동원됐다는 사실은 미처 깨닫지 못했다.
버네이즈는 대공황으로 어려움을 겪던 출판사들에도 구세주였다. 그는 "책장이 있는 곳에 책이 있게 될 것"이라며 지도층 인사들에게는 독서의 유용함을 발언해 달라고 요구하고 건축업자에겐 새로 짓는 집에 붙박이 책장을 설치해 달라고 설득했다. 지적 허세를 과시해야 하는데 때마침 빈 책장이 있으니 책을 살 수밖에 없었다.
'은밀한' 조작의 시대를 연 버네이즈는 몇몇 저서를 통해 '대중은 정확히 선전가의 의도대로 움직인다'며 '우리는 대중 심리를 이해하는 극소수에 의해 지배받는다'고 했다. 그가 쓴 『여론결정』(1923)과 『프로파간다』(1928) 등은 나치의 선전자 괴벨스가 교본으로 삼았다고 한다.
국회에서 부결된 헌재소장에 집착하며 삼권분립 원칙도 아랑곳하지 않는 청와대의 무리수를 포털 댓글 같은 얄팍한 여론 조작으로 돌파하려던 여당의 행태를 보니 '선전(프로파간다)은 결코 사라지지 않는다'는 『프로파간다』의 마지막 구절이 자꾸만 떠오른다. 맞다. 조작의 시대는 끝나지 않았다.
안혜리 라이프스타일 데스크