Respect the bench (kor)
Oct 19,2017
The judges of the Constitutional Court issued a statement demanding President Moon Jae-in quickly name a chief justice instead of leaving the seat vacant and having the highest court led by an acting chief. It said that a prolonged vacancy of the chief justice, who is also a member of the nine-member bench, can undermine the integrity of the top court in charge of upholding the constitution.
The eight members on the bench challenged the president’s decision, or lack of decision, to appoint a new chief to follow the current left-leaning acting chief whose nomination as the top justice was voted down by the legislature.
The same court that has removed the former president is now challenging the new president because, first of all, he has disturbed constitutional order. The president has a duty to form the constitutional court. When his choice of Kim Yi-su was rejected by the national assembly, Moon should have respected the decision and made a new appointment. But he has left the court in limbo by keeping it under the responsibility of Kim as acting chief. The presidential office announced that the court would be kept under Kim because “the bench unanimously agreed on the status quo.”
But the judges made it clear that they agreed to the disposition only until a new chief formerly takes office, and did not mean that Kim heads the bench until he officially retires in September next year. The presidential office has angered the Constitutional Court through its self-serving justification and undermined the legislative decision as well as the independence of the judiciary.
The bench may have not publicly denounced the president if the chief of staff and chief secretary of civilian affairs served the president well. They should have advised against the president publicly criticizing the opposition parties on his Facebook page for voting against Kim and insuring that he would head the bench until he retires with the acting title. They are committing a crime if they are out to disregard and distort the public opinion.
Former President Park Geun-hye was impeached, removed, and is now behind bars because she was accused of disregarding the law. The crime of sharing her elected power with a friend with no public title was heavier than bribery. The court agreed on the legislative impeachment primarily because it concluded that Park had no intention of upholding the Constitution.
Moon must take responsibility for the crisis at the Constitutional Court. He must respect the bench’s call to fully form the nine-member court under a legitimate chief justice. He must name a neutral figure that would be approved by the legislature. He will be inviting more trouble if he sticks to his guns on this issue.
‘헌법재판소장 권한대행 체제 유지’ 방침에 대한 헌법재판관들의 집단 반발은 문재인 정권의 법치 인식과 국정 추진 방향에 보내는 위험 신호다. 재판관들은 그제 ‘입장문’을 내고 ‘대행체제 강행’에 대해 “소장과 재판관 공석 장기화로 인해 정상적인 업무 수행은 물론 헌법기관으로서의 위상에 상당한 문제를 초래하고 있다”고 우려했다. 재판관 전원(8명)이 대통령의 결정에 항의하며 문제를 제기하는 초유의 사태가 벌어진 것이다. 박근혜 전 대통령을 쫓아내고 문 대통령의 오늘이 있게 한 재판관들은 왜 반기를 들었을까.
첫째, 법치(法治) 경시가 불러온 참사라고 할 수 있다. 대통령은 헌법기관을 법에 따라 정당하게 구성해야 할 책무가 있다. 김이수 헌재소장 권한대행에 대한 국회 인준안이 부결됐으면, 국회의 결정을 인정하고 새 후보를 세우는 게 순리이자 법 정신이다. 하지만 임시방편으로 그쳐야 할 권한대행 체제를 편법으로 밀어붙이는 무리수를 뒀다. 청와대는 지난 10일 김 대행 체제 유지 발표를 하면서 지난달 18일의 재판관 간담회 결과를 근거로 삼았다. “헌재 재판관들이 김이수 대행체제 유지에 만장일치 동의했다”는 것이다.
이는 견강부회(牽强附會)식 자의적 해석에 불과하다. 재판관들은 새 소장이 나올 때까지 임시적인 대행 유지에 동의한 것이지, 김 권한대행의 임기가 끝나는 내년 9월까지 1년씩이나 장기 대행 유지에 동의한 적이 없다는 게 헌재의 입장이다. 청와대는 이런 사실을 알면서도 ‘동의’를 핑계로 국회의 임명동의권을 무력화하고, 사법의 독립과 중립성이라는 헌법정신을 외면함으로써 재판관 집단 반발 사태를 초래했다.
둘째, 임종석 대통령비서실장과 조국 민정수석이 대통령을 제대로 보좌했는지 의문이다. ‘9·18 재판관 간담회’에 대한 편의적 해석을 막고, ‘대행 체제의 적법성’을 강조한 문 대통령의 페이스북 글을 말렸다면 지금의 사태까지 치닫지는 않았을지 모른다. '힘내세요 김이수'를 인터넷 검색어 1위로 올리자는 발상이 버젓이 진행된 걸 보면 참모들이 충성 경쟁 속에 민심을 왜곡하고 있다는 의심마저 든다. 국정에 반영될 국민의 뜻을 왜곡하거나 모른 척하는 행위는 불법과 다르지 않다.
셋째, 최순실 국정 농단의 반면교사를 벌써 잊은 듯하다. 박 전 대통령이 영어(囹圄)의 몸이 된 가장 큰 이유는 법치를 어겼기 때문이다. 국민으로부터 위임받은 국정을 최순실이라는 개인이 주무르도록 방조한 죄가 뇌물죄보다 훨씬 무거웠다. 법치 대신 사적 채널을 통한 사치(私治)가 비극으로 몰아넣은 것이다. 박 전 대통령의 탄핵 사유 중 핵심은 헌법 수호에 대한 의지가 없었다는 점을 기억해야 한다.
이번 사태의 수습은 대통령에게 달렸다. 문 대통령은 “조속히 임명 절차가 진행돼 헌재가 온전한 구성체가 되어야 한다는 점에 대해 인식을 같이했다”는 재판관들의 요구를 존중해야 한다. 김 대행조차 새 소장 지명을 요청한 상태다. 진영 논리에 매달리지 말고, 중립적인 인물을 후보로 하루빨리 지명해 소모적인 논쟁을 접길 바란다. 코드와 오기에 집착하면 또 다른 참사가 기다릴 뿐이다.