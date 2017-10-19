Road map to nowhere (kor)

The government’s road map for the next five years to create jobs can hardly avoid criticism because it lacks fundamental solutions to the serious unemployment issue facing the Korean economy. In Wednesday’s meeting presided over by President Moon Jae-in, the Presidential Committee on Job Creation included five fields, 10 key tasks and 100 policies in its initiative. It is focused on creating 810,000 jobs in the public sector along with additional jobs in the private sector through innovative growth based on revitalization of new industries and start-ups.
At first glance, the plan sounds acceptable as it aims to enable the public sector to prime the pump in creating jobs — given the alarming 21.5 percent jobless rate among the young — while helping private companies do their share by fostering new industries and start-ups. On top of that, the government plans to start vocational training programs to meet the growing demands for a top-caliber workforce.
The problem is a lack of economic inducements for companies to boost hiring on their own. Job creation should be backed by entrepreneurship and investment. But many companies face a hostile business environment due to over-regulation. Our laws ban hospitals from offering remote medical examinations and treatment, not to mention a myriad of obstacles in installing cable cars in tourist spots. Even though the Services Industry Development Act and Regulation-Free Zone Act were proposed long ago, Moon and the ruling party have opposed them, saying they only benefit large companies.
The road map is basically based on the premise that a dramatic increase of jobs in the public sector will lead to more jobs in the private sector. Really? Putting aside the cost — a whopping 5 trillion won ($4.42 billion) a year — the plan will only consolidate our distorted employment structure.
Moon’s minimum wage increase is another hurdle. The government’s push will only force an increasing number of companies to stop hiring, as seen in apartment complexes’ efforts to use automatic entrance and exit systems instead of security guards. The government’s initiative to assist 2.3 million workers involved in the insurance business and golf courses to form their own labor unions also does not help create jobs. What we need is a grand compromise between labor and management to ensure that unions make concessions as their employers hire more. Without deregulation and labor reform, the road map is an empty slogan.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 19, Page 38
공공부문 고용은 철밥통만 양산
산업경쟁력 떠받칠 일자리 필요
노동개혁 쏙 빠져 공허한 대책
문재인 대통령 주재로 열린 일자리위원회가 어제 ‘일자리 정책 5년 로드맵’을 내놓았지만 반쪽짜리 로드맵이란 지적을 피하기 어려워 보인다. 아무리 봐도 일자리를 창출할 만한 근본적 대책이 보이지 않기 때문이다. 일자리위원회는 로드맵에 5대 분야, 10대 중점과제, 100대 정책과제를 포함시켰다. 큰 틀에서 보면 공공부문 일자리 81만 명 창출이 핵심이다. 여기에다 민간부문이 창업과 신산업을 주축으로 한 혁신성장을 통해 일자리를 창출한다는 게 골자다.
로드맵은 액면 그대로 보면 그럴 듯해 보인다. 체감실업률 21.5%에 달하는 청년 취업난을 고려해 공공부문 고용이 마중물 역할을 하고 민간부문이 혁신형 창업 촉진과 산업경쟁력 제고, 신산업과 서비스업 육성, 사회적 기업까지 아울러 본격적으로 일자리를 만들어 낸다는 구상이기 때문이다. 게다가 산업수요에 맞는 인력양성 시스템을 혁신하고 청년·여성·신중년 등 맞춤형 일자리 지원도 해 나가기로 했으니 잘 짜인 것처럼 보인다.
문제는 일자리 창출의 주체인 기업이 자발적으로 고용을 늘릴 만한 정책이 보이지 않는다는 점이다. 양질의 일자리를 근본적으로 늘리려면 기업인이 동물적 본성과 기업가 정신으로 과감하게 투자해 산업경쟁력까지 높일 수 있어야 한다. 하지만 현실은 갑갑하다. 고용창출 효과가 높은 원격진료는 법으로 금지돼 있고, 관광지에선 케이블카조차 설치하기 어려운 현실이다. 그래서 서비스산업발전기본법과 규제프리존특별법이 제시됐지만 대기업에 혜택이 돌아간다면서 문재인 대통령과 더불어민주당이 반대해 왔다.
그러면서 인공지능·로봇 시대에 공무원을 늘려 일자리 창출의 마중물로 삼겠다는 것이 일자리 로드맵의 기본 발상이다. 연간 5조원의 재정을 밑 빠진 독에 쏟아붓는 데다 일자리 왜곡 현상이 심각한 것도 문제다. 철밥통이 보장되는 공무원 채용이 확대되면서 70만 청년 취업준비생 가운데 37%가 공무원 시험에 매달리고 있기 때문이다.
급격한 최저임금 인상도 일자리 로드맵과 엇박자를 내고 있다. 사회 곳곳에 인력 채용 기피 현상을 낳고 있다. 영세 소상공인과 중소기업만의 얘기가 아니다. 자동출입문 시스템을 갖추고 경비원을 줄이는 아파트 단지가 속출하는 것도 최저임금 인상 쓰나미의 여파다.
230만 특수고용종사자에 대한 노동조합 결성 지원 정책도 일자리 창출에 도움이 안 된다. 산업이 고도화할수록 고용형태는 다양화할 수밖에 없다. 더구나 미국·일본처럼 골프장에선 캐디 대신 전동카트가 보편화되기 때문에 노조 결성은 이들의 일자리 상실만 앞당길 뿐이다. 보험설계사 역시 근로자로 신분이 바뀌면 사업소득세(3.3%)가 최고세율 42%의 근로소득세로 바뀐다. 당사자들도 받아들이기 어려운 변화다.
로드맵에는 노동개혁도 쏙 빠져 있다. 독일을 유럽 경제의 견인차로 만든 하르츠 개혁 수준은 아니더라도, 기업이 고용을 늘리는 만큼 노조도 양보하는 노사정 대타협이 있어야 한다. 규제 완화도 없고 노동개혁도 없는 일자리 로드맵은 공허할 수밖에 없는 신기루다.