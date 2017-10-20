[Guest Report] Hyundai Capital delivers innovation to car-sharing

Hyundai Capital introduced Deal Car on Sept. 6, which incorporates car sharing with delivery services. [HYUNDAI CARD]

A car-sharing service that brings the vehicle to you has arrived.Hyundai Capital announced its delivery car-sharing service Deal Car on Sept. 6. The day it was announced, Deal Car was released as an open beta format, with delivery added to pre-existing car-sharing services.Deal Car is a business model that aims for coexistence. Pre-existing car-sharing services only used cars and garages owned by a single company. Therefore, it was almost impossible for small-sized rental companies to have their own car-sharing services due to investment and marketing costs.To solve this problem, Hyundai Capital established a strategic alliance with small and medium-sized rental enterprises and allowed them to share a platform so that a number of rental firms could participate in car-sharing.Finance, car-sharing and marketing costs are all supported by Hyundai Capital and the affiliated rental corporations are responsible for providing vehicles and managing systems. In other words, Deal Car effectively utilizes the different capabilities and resources of each company to enhance the overall quality of products and services.Moreover, there are a large variety of choices customers can take advantage of. While most car-sharing services provide only compact cars for their customers, Deal Car offers a diverse choice of vehicles from mid-size and full-size cars, SUVs, vans, and electric cars to its customers.Deal Car also offers “On-time Delivery.” When using other services, customers needed to pick up vehicles themselves from designated garages. However, Deal Car takes care of the delivery and return of vehicles, along with on-time delivery using Deal Car’s unique algorithm.The Deal Car Man is the one responsible for delivering vehicles on time to a reserved location and helping the users get acquainted with the car. After customers are done using the car, the Deal Car Man will return to take back the car.To fulfill their pledge of being on-time, Hyundai Capital will compensate customers up to 20,000 won ($17.66), if the delivery is late.With the philosophy of “Providing customers with a convenient moving experience,” Hyundai Capital is also releasing diverse linked services: in Jeju, the car-sharing service using only electric cars; in collaboration with Korail, the transportation service “KTX-Deal Car” has been launched to expand the traffic network. Hyundai Capital is planning to lead the auto industry through its diverse collaborations and further expand its business strategy.Events to experience and celebrate the beta opening of Deal Car are also taking place. Hyundai Capital provides customers interested in using Deal Car with vouchers for Jeju Deal Car for 48 hours and a discount voucher of 30,000 won which can be applied when using KTX/Inland-area Deal Car by the end of October.A spokesperson from Hyundai Capital said that “Deal Car is a business model that achieves coexistence between finance and small and medium-sized rental corporations. It is being well-received by users since the service delivers vehicles to designated places at designated times, and also enables customers to return them wherever they want. Hyundai Capital is continuing to recruit affiliated rental enterprises who wish to be part of the Deal Car business.”Deal Car can be used by downloading the application from Google Play or Apple app store. Users can start reserving vehicles after a simple self-verification process. For more information, visit www.deliverycar.co.kr.