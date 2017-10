Customers line up for the official opening of the second Ikea store in Korea in Goyang, Gyeonggi, Thursday. The first Ikea store in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, opened in December 2014. The Sweden-based home furnishing company said it has made 100 or so visits to Goyang residents to study the living fashions of Goyang residents. It has hired 700 employees, more than 50 percent of whom are Goyang residents. [YONHAP]