SHI clinces W250 billion deal to build LNG storage unit

Samsung Heavy Industries, a major shipyard here, said Thursday that it has clinched a deal worth 250 billion won ($221 million) to build a liquid natural gas (LNG) floating storage regasification unit (FSRU).Under the deal with a consortium led by Japanese firms, Samsung Heavy will build the 170,000-metric ton vessel.The consortium, whose members include Japanese trading firm Marubeni, is constructing a gas-fired power plant in Indonesia. The LNG-FSRU will be deployed to transport LNG to the power plant.