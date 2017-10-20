중앙데일리

SHI clinces W250 billion deal to build LNG storage unit

Oct 20,2017
Samsung Heavy Industries, a major shipyard here, said Thursday that it has clinched a deal worth 250 billion won ($221 million) to build a liquid natural gas (LNG) floating storage regasification unit (FSRU).

Under the deal with a consortium led by Japanese firms, Samsung Heavy will build the 170,000-metric ton vessel.

The consortium, whose members include Japanese trading firm Marubeni, is constructing a gas-fired power plant in Indonesia. The LNG-FSRU will be deployed to transport LNG to the power plant.


