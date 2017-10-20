Kumho Tire calls in former exec to lead restructuring

Creditors of Kumho Tire called in a former chief executive of the company in order to speed up the restructuring of the troubled tire company.Kumho Tire said on Thursday that Kim Jong-ho was appointed by the creditors as the new president and CEO of the company. Kim oversaw the tire company from 2009 to 2012 when it was going through a workout program.Along with Kim, Han Yong-seong, a former executive from Woori Bank, was selected as the vice president of Kumho Tire, the company said. Han was also a former chief financial officer of Taihan Electric Wire from 2010 to 2014, overseeing the restructuring of the company’s subsidiaries.The appointment of Kim and Han will be finalized during a shareholders’ meeting on Dec. 1.By Choi Hyung-jo