Coupang launches new men’s grooming category

Korea’s e-commerce operator Coupang launched a new cateogry dedicated to men’s grooming on the back of growing interest in beauty-related products of men.The new category, which opened on Thursday, sells some 77,000 products related to skin care, hair, shaving and even protein supplements, among others.“As more men care about their appearances, male customers’ demand is steadily growing for grooming and workout products,” said a Coupang official. “Through this new specialty shop, customers can easily shop various grooming products from around the world at affordable prices,” the official added.The new category offers an extensive range of brands from ones that are sold in department stores like Biotherm and Lab Series, to brands that are not officially retailed in Korea such as health-supplementary food brands Now Foods and Doctor’s Best.To celebrate the launch of a new category, consumers will get up to a 30 percent discount on electric shaver brands such as Philips and Panasonic until the end of this month.By Jin Eun-soo