Preorders for Netmarble’s Tera M pass 1.5 million mark

Preorders for Tera M, a new mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game by Netmarble Games, have exceeded 1.5 million on Thursday.Netmarble, Korea’s leading mobile game maker, said on Thursday through a press release that the number of preorders for the new game surpassed the 1.5-million mark. Preorders for Tera M reached 500,000 four days after the company began accepting them on Sept. 8. By Sept. 28, the number went above one million.Tera M is a mobile version of Tera, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game developed by Bluehole, a company that’s gaining global fame lately with online battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Netmarble is counting on Tera M to continue the company’s success in mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game that started with Lineage 2: Revolution released last year. Tera M is slated to be launched officially in November.By Choi Hyung-jo