Turkish film fest kicks off in Seoul next week

A Turkish film festival will be held next week in Seoul to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Turkish Embassy said Thursday.The three-day event starting Oct. 27 will feature the screening of six acclaimed films at CGV Yeouido theater.The opening film is “Ayla: The Daughter of War,” a Korea-Turkey joint production about a Turkish sergeant who looks after a Korean orphan during the Korean War. Based on a real story about the bond between Turkish veteran Suleyman Dilbirligi and South Korean Kim Eun-ja, the film has been selected as Turkey’s official candidate for the best foreign language film nominee at next year’s 2017 Academy Awards.Also to be shown are “Winter Sleep,” a critically acclaimed drama and the winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival; “Cold of Kalandar,” recipient of the Golden Anchor at the 2016 Haifa International Film Festival; and the musical “Whisper If I Forget.”Korea and Turkey have developed cooperative ties since the latter’s participation in the 1950-53 Korean War as part of U.N. forces. Turkey dispatched 15,000 troops - the fourth largest contingent after the United States, Britain and Canada - to aid in South Korea’s fight against the invading North.The two nations have designated 2017 as a year of cultural exchanges.The festival is sponsored by CJ CGV, the country’s biggest multiplex chain, which is owned by CJ Group. Tickets will be free and handed out on first-come-first-served basis. Yonhap