Turkish film fest kicks off in Seoul next week
Oct 20,2017
A Turkish film festival will be held next week in Seoul to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Turkish Embassy said Thursday.
The three-day event starting Oct. 27 will feature the screening of six acclaimed films at CGV Yeouido theater.
The opening film is “Ayla: The Daughter of War,” a Korea-Turkey joint production about a Turkish sergeant who looks after a Korean orphan during the Korean War. Based on a real story about the bond between Turkish veteran Suleyman Dilbirligi and South Korean Kim Eun-ja, the film has been selected as Turkey’s official candidate for the best foreign language film nominee at next year’s 2017 Academy Awards.
Also to be shown are “Winter Sleep,” a critically acclaimed drama and the winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival; “Cold of Kalandar,” recipient of the Golden Anchor at the 2016 Haifa International Film Festival; and the musical “Whisper If I Forget.”
Korea and Turkey have developed cooperative ties since the latter’s participation in the 1950-53 Korean War as part of U.N. forces. Turkey dispatched 15,000 troops - the fourth largest contingent after the United States, Britain and Canada - to aid in South Korea’s fight against the invading North.
The two nations have designated 2017 as a year of cultural exchanges.
The festival is sponsored by CJ CGV, the country’s biggest multiplex chain, which is owned by CJ Group. Tickets will be free and handed out on first-come-first-served basis. Yonhap