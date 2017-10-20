A nearsighted plan (kor)

The timing couldn’t be better. Before people forget about the sweet memories of the longest Chuseok holiday in history, President Moon Jae-in proposed the working-hour reduction plan. Workers in particular agree with the president’s proposal, after enjoying the longest holiday of their lifetime. As we all celebrated the joy of a relaxing vacation, the national consensus has been reached on reducing working hours.
No one would object to the idea that society cannot let people work too long. Koreans notoriously work longer hours compared to developed countries. Last year, Koreans worked an average of 2,069 hours, the second longest among the 35 OECD members, after Mexico’s 2,255 hours. This is far higher than the OECD average of 1,763 hours or Japan’s 1,713 hours, where death from overwork is a social issue. Moon rightfully pointed out that Koreans work almost the longest among OECD member countries.
The problem is that Korea’s labor productivity is very low, 28th among 35 countries. Labor productivity refers to the added value that one worker creates per hour. According to the OECD report, while one Korean worker creates added value of $31.80 per hour, American workers created twice that, or $63.30, while German workers create $59.80. Only seven OECD countries, including Poland and Chile, have lower productivity than Korea.
We need higher productivity to work shorter hours. If working hours are reduced without enhancing productivity, business profits and the economy will be affected. Of course, there are many other factors other than work hours, such as capital, technology, efficient organization and influence productivity. However, Korea’s biggest asset is its workforce.
Reducing working hours without addressing productivity is like a student studying less without mastering their ability to learn. The grades are destined to fall.
Moon mentioned the longest work hours among OECD members and noted the need for a reduction, but did not discuss the low productivity level.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been promoting a reform on how Japanese people work since 2015. The goal is to create a sustainable economy through improving productivity. It is part of the process of preparing for when the population decreases as a result of the low birth rate and aging population by taking a look at working hours, flexible schedules and work from home.
It looks to me like the goals of sharing jobs through reduced working hours and improving the quality of employment and life is nearsighted.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 19, Page 38
*The author is a deputy business news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
PARK HYUN-YOUNG
타이밍이 절묘하다. 역대 최장 추석 연휴의 여운이 채 가시기 전에 문재인 대통령이 근로시간 단축 문제를 들고 나왔다. 생애 가장 긴 연휴를 보내고 막 업무에 복귀한 근로자들은 대통령의 제안이 그 어느 때보다 마음에 와닿았을 듯하다. 놀아보니 참 좋다는 것을 함께 느꼈으니, 근로시간 줄이기에 대한 국민적 공감대는 만들어진 셈이다. “장시간 노동과 과로를 당연하게 여기던” 때는 몰랐던 행복감을 느꼈을 테니.
장시간 노동을 당연시하는 사회가 더는 계속돼선 안 된다는 데에 이의를 제기하는 사람은 없을 것이다. 선진국보다 월등히 긴 한국의 근로시간은 세계적으로 악명 높다. 지난해 한국의 연간 근로시간은 2069시간. 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 35개국 가운데 멕시코(2255시간) 다음으로 길었다. OECD 평균(1763시간)은 물론, 과로사가 사회문제가 된 일본(1713시간)을 크게 웃돌았다. 문 대통령이 “OECD 최장 노동시간”을 언급한 맥락이다.
문제는 한국의 노동생산성이 꼴찌 수준이라는 점이다. 35개국 가운데 28위다. 노동생산성은 근로자 한 명이 창출하는 시간당 부가가치를 말한다. OECD에 따르면 한국 근로자가 한 시간에 31.8달러의 부가가치를 창출할 때 미국 근로자는 두 배인 63.3달러, 독일 근로자는 59.8달러어치를 만들어낸다. 생산성이 한국보다 떨어지는 OECD 국가는 폴란드·칠레 등 7개국뿐이다.
근로시간을 줄이려면 생산성이 높아야 한다. 생산성을 높이지 않으면서 근로시간을 줄이면 기업 수익과 나라 경제는 쪼그라들 수밖에 없다. 물론 근로시간 외에 자본과 기술력, 효율적인 조직, 규모의 경제 등 여러 요인이 생산성에 영향을 미친다. 하지만 사람이 가장 큰 자산인 한국적 현실에서 근로시간이 절대적 역할을 해온 것임엔 틀림없다.
생산성 향상에 대한 고민 없이 무턱대고 근로시간부터 줄이겠다는 건 공부하는 방법을 아직 터득하지 못한 학생이 공부시간부터 줄이는 격이다. 결론은 자명하다. 특별한 행운이 있지 않은 한 성적은 떨어질 수밖에 없다. 하지만 문 대통령은 OECD 최장 근로와 근로시간 단축을 이야기하면서도 OECD 최하위권인 노동생산성과 이를 개선하기 위한 노력은 언급하지 않았다.
아베 신조 일본 총리는 2015년부터 ‘일하는 방식 개혁’을 추진하고 있다. 생산성 향상을 통해 지속 가능한 경제를 만드는 게 목표다. 근무시간 단축과 재택·유연 근무 등 일하는 방식을 총 점검해 저출산·고령화에 따른 생산인구 감소 시대를 준비하는 과정이다. 이에 비하면 근로시간 단축을 통해 일자리를 나누고, 고용률(과 삶의 질)을 높이겠다는 목표는 근시안적으로 보인다.
박현영 경제부 차장