Still a warm place to live

The news of LG Group Chairman Koo Bon-moo donating 100 million won ($88,355) out of his own pocket to the bereaved family whose son was recently killed in a firing accident while on military duty should make us think. A 22-year-old soldier last month was hit in the head by a stray bullet on his way back to his base in Gangwon after a construction job.Military authorities initially said the bullet that killed the soldier glanced off a hard exterior. But it turned out to be a lie. Reinvestigation discovered the bullet had flown out of a nearby shooting range.To lose a child while he serves his military duty is unimaginable for a parent. But the soldier’s father was different. He did not want the military to investigate who was responsible or punish the shooter. He did not want the young man, who would be similar in age to his son, to have to live with guilt.Koo said he was moved by the father’s noble sentiment and offered the consolatory money publicly so that society could learn from his spirit and act of compassion. The father’s goodwill has brought about goodwill from a tycoon.Koo, who is also the chair of the group’s charity foundation, has awarded honors to people who have sacrificed themselves for the nation and justice. Since the victim does not fall under the eligibility of the honor award, Koo decided to make a personal donation. These acts of altruism and philanthropy are proof that Korea society is a warm place to live regardless of all the conflict and bickering that dominates the news these days.JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 19, Page 38