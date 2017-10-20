Still a warm place to live (kor)
자식 잃은 아버지의 배려, LG 구본무 회장의 배려
Oct 20,2017
The news of LG Group Chairman Koo Bon-moo donating 100 million won ($88,355) out of his own pocket to the bereaved family whose son was recently killed in a firing accident while on military duty should make us think. A 22-year-old soldier last month was hit in the head by a stray bullet on his way back to his base in Gangwon after a construction job.
Military authorities initially said the bullet that killed the soldier glanced off a hard exterior. But it turned out to be a lie. Reinvestigation discovered the bullet had flown out of a nearby shooting range.
To lose a child while he serves his military duty is unimaginable for a parent. But the soldier’s father was different. He did not want the military to investigate who was responsible or punish the shooter. He did not want the young man, who would be similar in age to his son, to have to live with guilt.
Koo said he was moved by the father’s noble sentiment and offered the consolatory money publicly so that society could learn from his spirit and act of compassion. The father’s goodwill has brought about goodwill from a tycoon.
Koo, who is also the chair of the group’s charity foundation, has awarded honors to people who have sacrificed themselves for the nation and justice. Since the victim does not fall under the eligibility of the honor award, Koo decided to make a personal donation. These acts of altruism and philanthropy are proof that Korea society is a warm place to live regardless of all the conflict and bickering that dominates the news these days.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 19, Page 38
구본무 LG그룹 회장이 철원 총기사고로 순직한 이모(21) 상병 유가족에게 사재 1억원을 위로금으로 전달하기로 했다는 소식은 많은 것을 생각하게 한다. 이 상병은 지난달 26일 강원도 철원군 금학산에서 전투진지 공사 작업을 마치고 부대로 복귀하다 근처 사격장에서 날아온 유탄에 맞아 숨졌다.
군 당국은 사고 직후 이 상병의 사망 원인을 ‘도비탄(총에서 발사된 탄이 딱딱한 물체에 부딪쳐 엉뚱한 각도로 튄 탄)’이라고 발표했지만 사실이 아니었다. 사격장 안전관리를 소홀하게 했다는 비판을 피하기 위해 도비탄에 의한 사망으로 성급하게 결론내린 것이다. 국방부의 재조사 결과 이 상병은 인근 사격장에서 직선거리로 날아온 유탄(조준을 빗나간 직격탄)에 의해 사망한 것으로 드러났다.
나라를 지키기 위해 군대에 보낸 아들이 허망하게 순직했으니 그 부모의 가슴은 얼마나 애통했겠는가. 그런데도 이 상병의 아버지는 다른 병사를 의연하게 배려했다. 그는 “빗나간 탄환을 어느 병사가 쐈는지 밝히거나 처벌하는 것을 절대 원하지 않는다”며 “총을 쏜 병사가 큰 자책감과 부담감을 안고 살아가선 안 될 것”이라고 말했다.
구 회장은 “큰 슬픔 속에서도 사격훈련을 하던 병사가 가질 심적 타격과 군에 아들을 보낸 같은 부모 입장까지 헤아린 사려 깊은 뜻에 감동했다”며 “그분의 깊은 배려심과 의로운 마음을 우리 사회가 함께 생각했으면 좋겠다”고 위로금 전달 취지를 밝혔다. 자식을 가슴에 묻은 아버지의 배려가 구 회장의 배려로 이어진 것이다.
구 회장이 이사장인 LG복지재단은 국가와 정의를 위해 희생한 의인에게 ‘LG 의인상’을 수여해 왔다. 이 상병은 총기사고 피해자로 의인상엔 해당하지 않아 구 회장이 직접 사재를 털어 위로금을 전달하게 됐다고 한다. 적폐청산을 둘러싸고 정치권이 '과거와의 전쟁'에서 헤어나오지 못하는 답답한 현실을 잠시나마 잊게 하는 뉴스였다. 아직 대한민국은 살 만한 나라다.