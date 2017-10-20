Xi’s big moment (kor)

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that he will build a strong and modern China unparalleled in its national power and international influence by 2050. At the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Wednesday, Xi described the start of an era of a China in full-fledged competition with the United States. He made a concrete pledge for his second five-year term to fulfill the so-called China Dream he presented at the National Congress five years ago.
Standing at the podium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi read out a 68-page report to more than 2,000 delegates from across the country for three hours and 24 minutes. The key words of his speech were “new era” and “uniquely Chinese socialism.” Proclaiming that China’s form of socialism has entered a new era thanks to the government’s persistent efforts, he said the new era refers to a bright future for the Chinese people following a period of rising and getting rich after having suffered a myriad of hardships since the dawn of the modern century.
What attracts our attention is Xi’s step-by-step strategies to evolve Chinese-style socialism. He said he will prioritize economic, scientific and technological power in creating an innovative nation by refining Chinese socialism for the first 15 years from 2020 to 2035. He underscored the importance of a strong military. Xi vowed to transform the Chinese forces by 2050 after making significant progress in the mechanization of the armed forces by 2020 and fundamentally modernizing the military by 2035, hinting at a more heated battle for influence with Uncle Sam on the global stage.
China experts anticipate that the uniquely Chinese socialist ideology will be stipulated in the Constitution of the Communist Party. Xi has been building his power since taking office in 2012 through a crusade against corruption in officialdom. Many pundits expected the 19th National Congress to be a coronation for Xi — and the start of a new era of prolonged one-man rule.
But some scholars believe it will not be easy for Beijing to ignore its peculiar collective leadership, which arose after the Cultural Revolution. Xi said that China’s new socialism is a guide to the revival of the great Chinese people after succeeding and developing not only Marxism-Leninism, Maoism and Deng Xiaoping Theory, but also a combination of the three, as upheld by Jiang Zemin, and the Scientific Development Theory of Hu Jintao.
Xi made clear that he also will inherit the legacies of his predecessors. The sight of Xi entering the hall together with Jiang and Hu was impressive. We are depressed to see a former Korean president refusing to appear in a court citing supposed human rights abuses against her and the incumbent president engrossed in digging out dirt on his predecessors.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 20, Page 34
중국은 경제력·과학기술 강조하며
혁신형 국가 앞자리에 서겠다는데
우리는 아직도 '과거와의 전쟁' 중
시진핑(習近平) 중국 국가주석이 그제 개막한 제19차 중국 공산당 전국대표대회(당 대회)에서 중국을 2050년까지 종합 국력과 국제 영향력에서 세계의 선두에 서는 ‘현대화 강국’으로 만들겠다고 선언했다. 시진핑 집권 2기가 시작되는 당대회에서 미국과의 국력 경쟁이 본격화할 것임을 예고했다. 5년 전 18차 당대회에서 총서기로 선출될 당시 제시한 ‘중국의 꿈(中國夢)’ 목표를 구체화한 것이다.
이날 2000여 명의 대표가 모인 베이징 인민대회당에서 64세의 시 주석은 무려 3시간24분에 걸쳐 꼿꼿이 서서 68쪽에 달하는 보고서를 읽었다. 보고의 키워드는 ‘신(新)시대’와 ‘중국 특색의 사회주의’였다. 그는 “장기간의 노력으로 중국 특색의 사회주의는 신시대에 들어섰다”며 “근대 이후 고난을 겪었던 중화민족이 떨쳐 일어서서(站起來ㆍ잔치라이) 부유해지고(富起來ㆍ푸치라이) 강대해지는(强起來) 비약을 거쳐 중화민족의 위대한 부흥이란 빛나는 미래를 앞두고 있다”고 선언했다.
주목할 것은 신시대 중국 특색의 사회주의를 실현하기 위한 단계적 전략이다. 시 주석은 “소강(小康·국민의 의식주가 해결되는 안정적이고 조화로운 상태) 사회가 완성되는 2020년부터 2035년까지의 1단계 15년 동안 기본적 사회주의 현대화를 실현해 경제력과 과학기술 실력이 혁신형 국가의 앞자리에 서게 하겠다”고 밝혔다. 강한 군대도 강조했다. 2035년까지 국방·군대 현대화를 기본적으로 실현하고 금세기 중엽(2050년)에는 세계 일류 군대가 되겠다는 목표를 제시했다. 국제사회에서 미국과의 주도권 싸움이 격렬해질 것임을 예고했다.
신시대 중국 특색의 사회주의는 중국 공산당의 헌법인 당장(黨章·당헌)에 명기될 것이라는 관측이 많다. 시 주석은 지난해 ‘핵심(核心)’ 지위를 부여받는 등 2012년 집권 이후 반부패 투쟁 등을 통해 권력을 강화해왔다. 이번 당 대회가 시 주석의 장기집권 시대를 여는 ‘대관식(戴冠式)’이 될 것이란 보도까지 나왔다. 하지만 문화혁명에 대한 반성으로 도입한 중국 특유의 집단지도체제를 과거의 1인 독재로 되돌리는 것은 쉽지 않다는 분석이 많다. 시 주석은 신시대 사회주의를 “마르크스 레닌주의, 마오쩌둥(毛澤東) 사상, 덩샤오핑(鄧小平) 이론, 3개 대표론, 과학적 발전관의 계승과 발전이며, 인민과 중화민족의 위대한 부흥을 실현하는 행동 가이드”라고 설명했다. 3개 대표론은 장쩌민(江澤民) 전 주석이 주창했고, 과학적 발전관은 후진타오(胡錦濤) 전 주석의 지도방침이다. 신시대는 시진핑의 시대임이 분명하지만 그 역시 과거 중국 지도자라는 거인의 어깨 위에 서 있음을 분명히 했다. 무엇보다 눈길을 끈 대목은 시 주석이 장쩌민·후진타오 전 주석과 함께 나란히 당 대회장에 입장해 자리를 지키는 사진이다. 한국과 완벽히 대비되기 때문이다. 탄핵당한 직전 대통령은 구치소에서 재판을 거부하며 인권 탄압을 주장하고 있고, 전전 대통령은 적폐청산을 둘러싸고 현 정부와 대립각을 세우고 있는 우리의 현실이 답답할 뿐이다.