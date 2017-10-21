Mayim Bialik ‘truly sorry’ for Weinstein piece

NEW YORK - Actress Mayim Bialik says she’s “truly sorry for causing so much pain” with her New York Times opinion piece that critics suggested put blame on women who’ve accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and sexual harassment.Bialik wrote in the piece published Friday that she makes choices to be “self-protecting and wise,” like dressing modestly and not acting flirtatiously. She later added that nothing “excuses men for assaulting or abusing women” and women should be able to wear whatever they want and act however they want.Bialik addressed the backlash in a Facebook Live interview with the Times on Monday, saying she regrets it “became what it became.”She said Wednesday on Twitter that “what you wear and how you behave does not provide any protection from assault."AP