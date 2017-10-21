Twice is fastest-selling K-pop girl group in Japan

Twice’s new Japanese single album has sold over 130,000 copies in two days, becoming the fastest-selling K-pop girl group in the country, its agency said Friday.“One More Time” has so far sold 138,369 copies, according to JYP Entertainment.Twice has become the fastest-selling K-pop girl group in Japan based on first week sales figures. The previous record holder was KARA, which sold 122,820 copies during its first week in 2011.The group’s latest Japanese release is on top of the Oricon Daily Single Chart, the country’s key music popularity index, for the second-consecutive day.The nine-member act made its Japanese debut in June with its EP “#TWICE,” which contains hit songs sung both in Japanese and Korean.The group, meanwhile, marked its two-year anniversary by thanking its fans on Instagram. “It’s been two years with Once. Thanks to you, we achieved our dreams,” the band wrote. Once is the name of the group’s official fan club.Twice will release its first full-length album “Twicetagram” with the lead single “Likey” on Oct. 30 in Korea.Yonhap