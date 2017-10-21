Hite Jinro workers end strike, Chamisul to begin flowing

Hite Jinro workers ended their nearly one-month strike on Friday, and all six of the company’s soju factories will begin producing libations again today.After an exhausting day of discussions, the company and its labor union reached an agreement on a wage increase of 4 percent.The discord between both parties started last month when the union requested a 9 percent wage increase. Hite Jinro refused, and workers began their strike on Sept. 25.“Products manufactured during the weekend will start distribution to retailers on Monday,” a Hite Jinro spokesman said.Four of the company’s six factories suspended operations on Oct. 13, creating a nationwide shortage of Hite Jinro’s best-selling Chamisul soju. The spokesman said Chamisul supply should be back to normal by next week.“We apologize for the inconvenience the strike caused on our clients and consumers,” the company said in a statement. “Both the company and the labor union will work hand-in-hand to resolve the supply shortage.”By Song Kyoung-son