Nonghyup Bank to go paperless by next year

Nonghyup Bank has pledged to go completely paperless at all branches starting next year, as online and mobile banking gain popularity.The bank said Friday that it would expand the use of tablet-based digital documentation to all 185 branches across the country.Since 2013, the bank has been testing digital documentation at 59 branches in Seoul, Gyeonggi and North and South Chungcheong.A bank spokesperson said it expects positive effects from less dependence on paper records.By Park Eun-jee