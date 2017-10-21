Cast of MMA competition show announced

MBC’s audition program for mixed martial arts fighters titled “ROAD to a Dream,” which will premiere on Nov. 11 will feature model Han Hye-jin as the MC and comedian Jung Joon-ha, Leeteuk of boy band Super Junior and comedian and fighter Yoon Hyung-bin as mentors. “ROAD to a Dream” is the first MMA competition program aired on the major broadcasting network in Korea.Currently, the contestants are being chosen after going through the first preliminary round. The final winner of the program will debut as a professional fighter in Road FC, a Korean mixed martial arts promotion.By Hong You-kyoung