Park to step down as CEO of Renault Samsung Motors

Park Dong-hoon, the chief executive at Renault Samsung Motors, will resign from his post at the end of this month, the company said Friday.Dominique Signora, a VP managing director at RCI Bank and Service, the financial subsidiary of Renault Group, will take over the Korean affiliate starting Nov. 1.Park, 65, was the first Korean to lead Renault Samsung. He was appointed last March to succeed Francois Provost.A spokesperson from the automaker said Park was stepping down due to personal reasons. “We are not aware of his next course of action,” the spokesperson said.Park joined Renault Samsung in 2013 as a sales director and helped raise sales from 60,000 that year to 110,000 last year.Signora, 50, joined Renault Group in 1991 and has mainly worked in finance. He served as CEO of RCI Korea from 2006 to 2009 before joining Nissan Finance in Mexico as managing director.From 2012 to 2016, he served as CEO of RCI Brazil.By Jin Eun-soo