Spectacular porcelain painting art comes to Seoul

At “2017 Porcelain Painting Exhibition” until Sunday, visitors can see beautiful porcelain painted in different styles. Pictures are works on display. [SEOUL DESIGN FOUNDATION]

Over 1,000 pieces of painted porcelain will be on display until Sunday at the Seoul Trade Exhibition & Convention (Setec), in southern Seoul for the “2017 Porcelain Painting Exhibition.” Organized by the Seoul Design Foundation, the exhibition features works by 60 local and international porcelain artists, to familiarize the public with porcelain.Porcelain painting art refers to porcelain decorated with paintings by artists who must use special paint that does not fall off or change color while the ceramics are cooked in the furnace. At this exhibition, spectacularly decorated porcelain in all shapes and sizes from plates, tea cups, vases, frames and cutlery are on display.Rather than laying out individual pieces of porcelain like they would be in a traditional museum gallery, the rooms at the event have been decorated by six junk artists - Dekal, A-kkum, Boyane, Rob Green, DroL and Kang La-young - who have turned the space into an atmosphere similar to an average household, using recycled furniture and props. Instead of imagining how a beautiful tea cup set would look like on a table in the living room, visitors can see the work laid out as if in a real household.The exhibition is divided into nine parts: history of porcelain, a party room, living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, the works of renowned porcelain artist Filipe Pereira, artwork sales room and a section featuring an actual painting demonstration by an expert. Filipe Pereira is the president of the International Porcelain Artists and Teachers Inc., whose works are displayed in embassies, museums and international exhibitions across the world.After viewing over 1,000 works on display in different settings, those who wish to buy an actual piece can do so in the sales room, and watch an expert work their brushes to create a piece on the spot. Admission is free and all pieces on display can be purchased on site. Setec is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]