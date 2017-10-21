Chef breaks glass ceiling in male-dominated industry

Anna Kim is the Head Director of Food and Beverage at Jeju Shinhwa World. [JEJU SHINHWA WORLD]

Globally popular star chefs with culinary styles as diverse as Gordon Ramsay, Pierre Gagnaire, Joel Robuchon and Alain Ducasse all have one thing in common - they are men. Korea is not much different when it comes to who is in the kitchens at country’s major restaurant. Especially when it comes to head executive chef positions at five-star hotels, female chefs are often a rare sight. However, there’s one female chef who recently broke the glass ceiling inside the kitchen.Anna Kim, 48, became the director of F&B planning at Jeju Shinhwa World, located in the southwestern part of the island, last year.She oversees all the food and beverage being sold at Jeju Shinhwa World, including the first-class restaurants that will be inside the Marriott Hotel inside Shinhwa World, which is slated to open in December. She also is in charge of fine dining menus at Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World and even the snacks on sale at Shinhwa World’s theme park. Her experience as a chef outside of Korea for the past 25 years, including at several Michelin-starred restaurants like the L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon in Paris, Nobu in Hawaii, and on luxury cruise line Costa Cruise Asia, certainly helped her to land the director position.To learn what it is like to be a leading woman in the male-dominated world of the restaurant businesses, the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, sat down with Kim in Jeju for an interview. The following are edited excerpts.If I was in my 20s or 30s, I would’ve probably felt that it seems like trivial work. Back then, I loved cooking. But now, I love the people who eat the meals I’ve created. That means that I will cook anything that will make the people who eat it happy. Every dish is precious. It’s not like people will hate having a cheap kimchi jjigae (kimchi soup) just because they’ve had a nice meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant the day before. Chefs should always cook something that can impress their consumers, whether it’s a first-class meal or a hot dog at a snack bar.Not at all. I majored in environmental engineering. Then I changed my major to architecture in 1991, and went overseas to study at UC Berkeley. At the time, I had to get myself a part-time job to earn money, which led me to work at a restaurant selling Mediterranean food. At first, my focus was just earning money but the longer I worked in the kitchen, I felt like I found my vocation. I got promoted to manager after only a month of working at that restaurant. Eventually, I gave up my studies to become an architect and entered the California Culinary Academy to study cooking professionally. My teacher at the academy recommended that I go to Paris to study at Le Cordon Bleu. There, I completed courses in cuisine and pastry.Thanks to my strong physical strength, I didn’t experience any difficulties so far. Instead, because I’m a woman, I think some of the virtues of women such as having stability, have helped me working as a female chef in the kitchen. Sometimes, male chefs can be hot tempered and cause issues inside the kitchen, but I personally think that female chefs are a lot more stable in that sense and have delicate touches in cooking. The times I felt slightly inferior while I was in Europe was not because of gender, but age. In Europe, students in their teens are already [studying culinary arts] as their profession and when they are in their early 20s, they’re good enough to be sous chefs. I studied so hard and gave it my all because I believed it was my vocation, but I always felt like I was 10 years behind.To be honest, I never missed my motherland or Korean food. I was always too occupied in learning new things. But I felt exhausted after working four years on a cruise ship. I was on the sea for about 200 days a year. Including the ship I was on, I had to oversee restaurants on three other ships, so I was in an alert mode 24/7. On a cruise, the menu changes depending on the weather so I literally had to sleep with my phone on my face so that I could quickly wake up when there’s a call.I want to find balance in my life. A French chef who is my mentor said, “What a chef does is physically exhausting and takes up a lot of the time, but a successful chef doesn’t lose happiness in their life.” As I age, I finally understand the meaning of that, which is why I came to Jeju.BY SONG JEONG [hong.youkyoung@joongang.co.kr]고든 램지, 피에르 가녜르, 조엘 로뷔숑, 알랭 뒤카스 등 세계적인 스타 셰프의 공통점? 남성이다. 국내도 마찬가지다. 특히 특급호텔의 총주방장 자리는 ‘감히’ 여성이 넘볼 수 없는 벽이었다. 이 벽을 허문 사람이 제주신화월드 F&B 총괄 디렉터 안나 김(48) 셰프다. 파리 ‘라틀리에 드 조엘 로뷔숑’ 페이스트리 수셰프(부주방장), 하와이 ‘노부’ 수셰프 등 미쉐린(미슐랭) 스타 레스토랑에서 경력을 쌓은 그는 럭셔리 크루즈인 코스타 크루즈 총주방장을 거쳐 한국을 떠난 지 25년 만인 2016년 여름 한국으로 돌아왔다. 신화월드에 들어서는 특급호텔 메리어트(12월 개관)와 서머셋의 파인 다이닝부터 테마파크 분식 메뉴까지 책임지고 있는 그를 최근 제주에서 만났다.질의 : 파인 다이닝을 거쳐 럭셔리 크루즈호를 총괄하던 셰프가 핫바 같은 분식 메뉴를 구상하는 데 거부감은 없나.응답 : “만약 내가 이삼십대였다면 그랬을지도 모르겠다. 그 나이엔 ‘요리’를 사랑했다면 지금은 요리를 먹는 ‘사람’을 사랑한다. 누군가를 즐겁고 기쁘게 하는 요리라면 어떠한 요리라도 해야 한다. 모든 요리는 소중하다. 어제 값비싼 미쉐린 레스토랑에서 맛있게 먹었다고 오늘 먹는 몇천원짜리 김치찌개가 맛없는 건 아니니까. 셰프는 모든 고객에게 인상적인 요리를 해야 한다.”질의 : 어릴 적 꿈이 셰프였나.응답 : “전혀. 환경공학을 공부했다. 1991년 건축으로 전공을 바꿔 UC버클리로 유학 갔다. 넉넉한 형편이 아니라 아르바이트를 해야 했는데 우연히 지중해 음식점에서 일하게 됐다. 처음엔 돈이 목적이었는데 하다 보니 천직이라고 느꼈다. 한 달 만에 매니저로 진급했다. 결국 학교를 그만두고 본격적으로 요리에 뛰어들었다. 제대로 배우고 싶다는 생각에 캘리포니아 컬리나리 아카데미(CCA)에 들어갔다. 까다로운 양고기 해체도 가장 빨리 마치는 등 두각을 나타내자 선생님이 파리 르 코르동 블루 유학을 권했다. 그곳에서 퀴진(조리)과 페이스트리(제과) 과정을 모두 수료했다.”질의 : 국내 최초의 특급호텔 ‘여성’ 총괄 셰프다. 여성이라 어려운 점은 없었나.응답 : “타고난 체력 덕분인지 다행히 없었다. 오히려 안정성 같은 여성적 덕목은 도움이 됐다. 남자는 갑자기 욱하고 사고를 치기도 하지만 여자는 근무 태도가 일정하고 요리도 섬세하다. 유럽에서 부러웠던 건 성별이 아니라 나이였다. 유럽에선 10대에 요리를 시작해 20대 초반이면 수셰프에 오른다. 간절히 바랐던 공부인 만큼 누구보다 열심히 했지만 10년이나 늦은 셈 아닌가.”질의 : 크루즈 경력이 인상적이다.응답 : “웨스트할리우드의 고든 램지 레스토랑에서 일하던 2009년 태국에서 열린 세계요리대회에서 심사위원을 맡았다. CNN 방송을 본 코스타 크루즈에서 연락이 왔다. 동양인이면서 다양한 나라의 요리에 익숙한 셰프를 찾고 있었다면서. 3주 크루즈 승선에 3000만원이 넘는 액수를 제시했다. 처음엔 휴가를 내고 참여했다. 이후 함께 일하자는 제안을 받아 아예 옮겼다. 크루즈는 육지의 식당과 전혀 다르다. 하루에 많게는 6만 인분 식사를 준비해야 한다. 주방 길이만 180m다. 또 기상 상황에 따라, 승객의 종교나 직업에 따라 메뉴도 다르다. 4년 동안 190번의 크루징을 하며 36개국 요리를 해야해서 많이 배울 수 있었다.”질의 : 25년 만에 한국에 돌아온 이유는.응답 : “솔직히 한국이나 한국 음식이 그리웠던 적은 없다. 새로운 것을 배우고 익히느라 바빴다. 그런데 4년 동안 크루즈에서 일하며 많이 지쳤다. 1년에 200일은 배 위에 있었다. 내가 탄 크루즈를 포함해 4개 크루즈를 총괄하느라 하루 24시간 긴장 상태였다. 기상 상황이 바뀌면 메뉴를 바꿔줘야 하니 아예 전화기를 얼굴 위에 올려놓고 자야 했다. 이러다 죽을지 모르겠다고 생각했다.”송정기자