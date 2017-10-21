Hotels become hot spots for modern Korean cuisine : Considered passe a few years ago, hansik eateries are back in style

1 - Festa Dining at Banyan Tree Club and Spa Seoul has changed its entire menu to include only Korean dishes. 2 - La Yeon at the Shilla Hotel was awarded three stars from the Michelin Guide Seoul - the only hotel restaurant given the honor. 3 - Grand Ambassador Seoul opened Entree in August which specializes in a modern Korean dining experience. [FESTA DINING, LA YEON, ENTREE]

As modern Korean dishes have become trendy again, many have been drawn to high-end Korean cuisine, despite its high price. The conventional image of hansik has changed, from dishes that are consumed at home to cuisine served at fine dining restaurants with various courses made with high-quality ingredients that pair well with traditional liquor. [BANYAN TREE, SHILLA HOTEL, GRAND AMBASSADOR]

Unlike the rapidly changing food and beverage trends seen on the streets of Seoul, hotel restaurants in Korea tend to keep their menus the same. However, some changes have caught the eyes of Seoul restaurant watchers. Hotels are quickly becoming the home to some of the city’s most appealing Korean restaurants.About a year ago, there were only four five-star hotel restaurants within Seoul that featured Korean cuisine - Mugunghwa at Lotte Hotel Seoul, La Yeon at Shilla Hotel, Ondal at Grand Walker Hill Seoul, as well as Nakwon and Bongraehoen at the Mayfield Hotel & Resort.The Millennium Seoul Hilton closed its Korean offering Sura in 1999 and five years later, the InterContinental Seoul closed Hangawi. In 2005, the Seoul Westin Chosun Hotel shut down its famed Korean spot Sheobul. Restaurant insiders said, “People refused to eat high-priced hansik [Korean food] at hotel restaurants since they could eat similar food at home.”The Grand Ambassador Seoul, located in central Seoul, opened Entree in August to serve contemporary Korean cuisine. It has been 20 years since Keumsoo Chang, the Ambassador Hotel’s previous Korean restaurant, closed its doors.In July, Banyan Tree Club and Spa Seoul changed the menu of its European restaurant Festa Dining and now features exclusively Korean dishes.In the past, five-star hotels were required to have Korean restaurants by law, but after the legislation was removed from the Tourism Promotion Act in 1994, hotels began to remove their Korean dining spots and replace them with more exotic offerings.Industry insiders point to the Michelin Guide as the engine behind the changes in many hotel’s food offerings. The worldwide culinary guide began publishing a Seoul edition in November 2016. Among the 24 restaurants that were given stars, 11 were Korean eateries.La Yeon of the Shilla Hotel was awarded three stars along with the restaurant Gaon, while Korean eateries Kwon Sook Soo and Gotgan were given two stars each.Next month, the 2018 Michelin Guide will be released. Lee Ae-joo, a professor in Sejong University’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Management said, “Hotels have seen the potential of hansik through the Michelin Guide.” Hotels crave Michelin stars not only as a matter of pride, but also because it almost guarantees profit. La Yeon, the only hotel restaurant given three stars, is fully booked for the next month, even though it has been a year since the Michelin Guide was published.Mugunghwa of Lotte Hotel has upped its service, adding multiple chef de rang - a waiter focused on taking care of specific parts of the dining room to meet customer’s needs - to its staff. Hong Sung-won, head of food and beverage at Lotte Hotel, said, “Before, one server was in charge of a table, but now three people take care of a table. We aim to provide more expedient service and delicate dishes.”“We care about even the smallest details, for instance, using the pinky finger when pointing at the food, instead of the palm or second finger,” said Hong. The number of tables has been reduced as well, from 90 seats to 60 seats.La Yeon has expanded their traditional liquor selection from 12 to 24. They recommend wines that match well with the dishes on the menu to customers while they order. Before the main course, OmyRose wine, which is made with omija (five flavor berry) is poured for guests.Hotels are not only interested in their restaurants having the honor of being given Michelin stars. They see their Korean eateries as ways to make money, unlike in the past.Modern Korean dishes have become trendy again, with many people looking to visit the next big restaurant despite the food’s costly prices. Jungsik, Mingles and Kwon Sook Soo are some of the hottest restaurants in the city and are consistently fully booked. They changed the conventional image of hansik, from dishes that can also be consumed at home to cuisine only found at fine dining restaurants with full courses made with good ingredients that pair well with traditional liquor.The fondness for Korean dishes has moved to hotel restaurants. Festa Dining at Banyan Tree opened three months ago, and regardless of what day of the week it is or what meal is being served, all 100 seats are filled with customers. Park Su-jeong from Banyan Tree said, “After the publication of the Michelin Guide Seoul, Korean-style restaurants in hotels have been drawing attention once again, and I think that fits to the trend of these days which is pursing diverse styles of cuisine.”Will this trend continue? Kim Eun-ju, editor in chief of restaurant guide book “Blue Ribbon” said, “Recently, the trend in the restaurant industry has moved from French to Korean. Hotels can set a higher price for modern Korean food than they did with traditional Korean, because they can differentiate the menus. I think the popularity of modern Korean will go on for a while.”BY SONG JEONG [hong.youkyoung@joongang.co.kr]빠르게 바뀌는 한국의 식음 트렌드와 달리 호텔 레스토랑에선 크게 달라지는 모습을 발견하기가 어려웠다. 그런데 최근 확연하게 눈에 띄는 변화가 읽힌다. 바로 한식당의 부상이다.서울시내 특급호텔이 잇따라 한식당을 새로 열고 있다. 기존에 한식당을 운영하던 호텔은 서비스 차별화에 나섰다. 사진은 7월 유러피언 레스토랑에서 한식당으로 탈바꿈한 반얀트리 클럽 앤 스파의 ‘페스타 다이닝’. [사진 각 호텔]서울 장충동 그랜드 앰배서더 서울 어소시에이티드 위드 풀만(이하 그랜드 앰배서더)은 지난 8월 한식당 ‘안뜨레’를 열었다. 한식당 ‘금수장’의 문을 닫은 지 20여 년 만이다. 7월엔 반얀트리 클럽 앤 스파 서울(이하 반얀트리)이 유러피언 레스토랑 ‘페스타 다이닝’의 메뉴를 한식으로 싹 바꿨다. 4월 문을 연 잠실의 6성급 호텔 시그니엘 서울은 캐주얼한 ‘라운지’와 프렌치 ‘스테이’ 등 레스토랑이 총 3개뿐인데 그중 하나를 유명 한식당 ‘비채나’로 채웠다.불과 1년 전만 해도 서울시내 특급호텔 중 한식당이 있는 곳은 롯데호텔 서울 ‘무궁화’와 서울 신라호텔 ‘라연’, 그랜드 워커힐 서울의 ‘온달’(한식당)·‘명월관’(숯불갈비 전문점), 메이필드호텔의 ‘낙원’(갈비)·‘봉래헌’(한식당) 4곳이 전부였다.1999년 밀레니엄 힐튼 호텔이 한식당 ‘수라’를 접은 것을 시작으로 2004년 인터컨티넨탈 서울이 한식당 ‘한가위’를, 2005년 웨스틴조선호텔 서울이 한식당 ‘셔블’을 닫았다. 호텔 관계자들은 “늘 먹는 한식을 굳이 비싼 값 주고 호텔에서 먹으려는 사람이 적어 도저히 수익을 낼 수 없어 문을 닫는다”고 입을 모았다. 과거 한식당 보유가 특등급 이상 호텔의 필수 기준이었지만 94년 관광진흥법 시행규칙 가운데 관련 규정을 삭제한 것도 호텔 한식당을 찾아보기 어려워진 이유 중 하나였다. 그런데 왜 갑자기 최근 분위기가 확 달라진 것일까.업계에서는 미쉐린(미슐랭) 효과를 지목한다. 2016년 11월 세계적 미식 가이드인 ‘미쉐린 가이드’가 처음으로 서울편을 발간했는데 별을 받은 총 24개 레스토랑 중 11개가 한식당이었다. 특히 최고인 별 3개를 받은 두 곳인 라연(서울 신라호텔)과 가온, 별 2개를 받은 권숙수·곳간이 모두 한식당이었다. 특히 별 2~3개를 받은 특급호텔 5개의 레스토랑 중에서 한식당이 아닌 곳은 롯데호텔 서울의 프렌치 레스토랑 ‘피에르 가니에르’뿐이었다.이제 다음달이면 ‘2018년판 미쉐린 가이드’가 나온다. 이애주 세종대 호텔관광경영학부 교수는 “미쉐린 가이드에서 한식의 가능성을 확인한 호텔들이 한식당으로 미쉐린에 승부수를 거는 게 아니겠느냐”고 말했다. 호텔들이 미쉐린 별에 집착하는 건 호텔 자존심이 걸린 문제이기에 앞서 영업에도 상당한 도움이 되기 때문이다. 호텔업계에서 유일하게 별 3개를 받은 라연은 미쉐린 발간 1년이 다 돼 가는 지금까지도 예약이 한 달 밀려 있을 만큼 인기다.롯데호텔 서울은 ‘무궁화’에 피에르 가니에르의 셰프드랭(Chef de Rang) 서비스를 도입했다. 홍성원 롯데호텔 서울 식음팀장은 “이전엔 한 테이블을 1명의 직원이 전담했지만 요즘은 3명의 직원이 맡아 보다 세심하게 고객의 식사를 책임진다”며 “또 음식을 가리킬 때 손바닥이나 검지가 아닌 새끼손가락을 이용하는 등 사소한 부분까지 신경 쓰고 있다”고 설명했다. 좌석 수도 90석에서 60석으로 줄였다. 서양식 서비스를 도입해 미쉐린 가이드의 평가 기준을 만족시키겠다는 의지를 보인 셈이다.3스타 수성에 나선 서울 신라호텔 라연은 전통주를 12종에서 24종으로 강화했다. 한식과 어울리는 페어링을 선보이는데, 식사 전엔 오미자로 만든 오미로제 와인을, 냉채나 물회엔 제주 약주 ‘맑은 바당’을 선보이고 있다.미쉐린 가이드의 별이 단지 명예로만 끝난다면 특급호텔들이 너나없이 한식당에 열을 올릴 이유가 없다. ‘돈이 안 된다’며 접었던 과거와 달리 이젠 한식이 ‘돈이 된다’고 판단했기에 가능한 일이다.실제로 지난 몇 년 새 모던 한식 열풍이 불면서 꽤 비싼 가격에도 한식을 찾는 고객이 많아졌다. 정식당·밍글스·권숙수·이십사절기 등이 모두 예약이 어려울 만큼 인기를 끌고 있다. 이들은 한정식이 아니라 다양한 식재료를 이용한 코스 요리와 전통주 페어링 등을 선보이면서 ‘집에서 먹는 밥’이라는 한식의 이미지를 ‘좋은 레스토랑에서 제대로 먹는 요리’로 바꿔 놨다.이런 분위기는 호텔 레스토랑에도 이어졌다. 반얀트리의 ‘페스타 다이닝’도 문을 연 지 3개월이 지난 지금까지도 평일·주말, 그리고 점심·저녁 할 것 없이 100석 모두 찰 만큼 인기다. 반얀트리 홍보 담당 박수정 대리는 “미쉐린 발간 이후 호텔가에서 한식당이 재조명받고 있는 흐름과 맞물린 데다 트렌디한 미식 경험을 추구하는 유행이 인기의 배경”이라고 말했다.앞으로는 어떨까. 레스토랑 가이드북 『블루리본』 김은조 편집장은 “최근 외식 트렌드가 프렌치에서 모던 한식으로 옮겨 가고 있다”며 “호텔 입장에서도 모던 한식이라는 타이틀을 내걸어 전통 한식에 비해 높은 가격을 책정할 수 있는 데다 메뉴도 차별화할 수 있어 당분간 인기가 지속될 것”이라고 내다봤다.송정 기자