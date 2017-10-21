The President’s Self-Destructive Disruption

Donald Trump ran for the White House as a change agent hostile to the habits of Washington, the place he nicknamed “the swamp.” It worked. But the customs he continues to upend as president are the scaffolding that supports the otherwise fragile words of our written Constitution. Mr. Trump’s rejection of them is more threatening to both his presidency and our constitutional regime than any technical violation of the law that he has been accused of (at least so far).도널드 트럼프 미 대통령은 타성에 젖은 워싱턴 행정부와 의회를 ‘늪’이라 부르며 깡그리 바꾸겠다는 공약을 내세웠다. 그 덕분에 대통령이 됐다. 그러나 집권 뒤 그는 미국의 헌법을 지탱해 온 관습을 뒤엎으며 헌법을 무력화하고 있다. 이로 인해 미국의 헌정질서는 심각한 위협에 처했다.That the president of the United States speaks with caution and dignity, that he exercises the pardon power the Constitution grants him soberly rather than wantonly, that he respects the independence of law enforcement, and that, to the extent reasonable politics permit, he speaks truthfully — these are all customs, not laws. Law is powerless to impose them and powerless without them.미국 대통령은 신중하고 위엄 있게 말해야 한다. 사면권을 남발하지 말아야 한다. 법원의 독립성도 존중해야 한다. 또 정치적 합리성의 범위 안에서 최대한 정직해야 한다. 이는 모두 관습이지 법이 아니다. 법은 관습을 집행할 힘이 없지만 관습 없이는 법이 힘을 발휘할 수 없다.When Mr. Trump drains language of its normal meaning, the law can do nothing about it. His ridiculing of the United States senator who leads the Foreign Relations Committee, his repeated use of the word “fake” to describe news coverage when he actually means “unpleasant” and his style of rhetoric in front of the United Nations, where he called terrorists “losers” and applied a childish epithet to the head of a nation in whose shadow tens of thousands of American troops serve and with whom nuclear war is a live possibility, are all cases in point. There is no way to formalize conventions of maturity and dignity for presidents. Custom fills that void.그런데 트럼프가 관습을 멋대로 뒤집어도 법이 할 수 있는 일은 없으니 답답하다. 대통령이 상원 외교위원장을 조롱하고, 마음에 들지 않는 언론을 “가짜 뉴스의 산실”이라 욕하며, 테러리스트를 ‘찌질이(loser)’라 표현해도 법이 그를 압박할 수 없다. 김정은을 유치한 별명으로 부르는 수사법도 마찬가지다.Mr. Trump’s prodigious abuse of language violates the custom according to which presidents use words to convey serious meanings. Examples arrive daily, but here are a few more. The president has promised to decree his way to better health care, which he cannot constitutionally do. He has repeatedly tweeted threats at North Korea whose imprecision has turned red lines into smudges. He zigs and zags between alliances with and attacks on other constitutional officers in such a way that no one can constructively work with him. Yet all of these abuses of language are violations of custom, not law.트럼프의 이런 ‘내 맘대로’ 식 발언들은 역대 미 대통령이 지켜온 관습을 심하게 위반한다. 가령 트럼프는 의료보험 제도를 개선하기 위해 새로운 대통령령을 발포하겠다고 약속한 바 있다. 하지만 미 헌법상 이런 정책은 법률로만 가능하다. 또 그가 북한을 상대로 트위터에 반복해 올린 위협은 너무 모호해 미국의 대북 레드라인을 오히려 불분명하게 만들었다. 동맹 사이에서 왔다 갔다 하고, 고위 공직자들을 공격함으로써 누구도 그와 건설적으로 일할 수 없게 만들었다. 하지만 이러한 언어의 남용은 위법이 아니다. 관습적으로 부적절할 뿐이다.When he violates such customs, Mr. Trump is at his most impulsive and self-destructive. It may sound ridiculous to invoke James Madison or Edmund Burke when we talk about this president, but that is part of the problem. Mr. Trump could profit from the wisdom of his predecessor Madison, for whom the very essence of constitutionalism lay not in what he derided as “parchment barriers” — mere written commands there was no will to follow — but rather “that veneration which time bestows on everything.” The Constitution, in other words, would be only as strong as the tradition of respecting it.트럼프의 충동적, 자기파괴적 성정은 극에 달했다. 미 4대 대통령 매디슨으로부터 지혜를 얻어야 하는 까닭이다. 매디슨은 미 헌법의 요체가 단순히 성문화된 조문에 있지 않고 “시간이 부여하는 위엄”에 있다고 했다. 헌법 존중의 전통이 굳건히 유지될 때만 헌법은 강해질 수 있다는 거다.Burke, the foremost expositor of the authority of custom, preferred “the collected reason of ages, combining the principles of original justice with the infinite variety of human concerns” to “personal self-sufficiency and arrogance, the certain attendants upon all those who have never experienced a wisdom greater than their own.”관습의 힘을 가장 잘 설명한 사상가 에드먼드 버크의 가르침에도 트럼프는 귀를 기울여야 한다. 버크는 “자신보다 뛰어난 지혜를 경험하지 못한 자의 오만” 대신 “정의의 원칙과 인간사의 다양성이 결합된 집단 이성”을 선호했다.Burke is generally seen as the progenitor of modern conservatism, but Mr. Trump, who came late to the conservative cause, is said to be so hostile to custom that his staff knows the best way to get him to do something is to tell him it violates tradition. The tweeting, impulsivity, lying, interference with prosecutorial independence, incautious rhetoric about war and peace, demagogic campaign rallies masked as presidential addresses and the like are all violations of informal customs of presidential behavior. They also tend to be the moments when Mr. Trump makes his worst mistakes. Of course, it is a conceit of many presidents — conceit being all but a constitutional qualification of the office — that they are saviors who, by force of personality, will transform all that preceded them. Most ultimately find the traditions of the office to be a shield. Mr. Trump is finding them to be a constraint he cannot bear. Worse, because many elements of his base associate these customs with failed politics, every violation reinforces the sense that he sides with them over a corrupt establishment.버크는 근대 보수주의의 창시자다. 부동산 사업가에서 돌연 보수주의에 합류한 트럼프는 관습을 혐오한다. 그래서 트럼프에게 뭔가를 하도록 유도하려면 “그건 관습에 어긋나는 일”이라고 일러줘야 잘 먹힌다. 그의 주변 참모가 다 아는 공공연한 비밀이다. 트럼프의 충동적 트윗질과 검찰 독립성 방해, 전쟁과 평화를 입에 달고 다니는 습성, 선동적 유세는 미국을 지탱해온 관습과 모두 거리가 멀다. 트럼프는 특유의 카리스마로 워싱턴의 잘못된 관습을 뒤집어 미국을 구원하겠다고 호언한다. 다른 대통령들은 관습을 방패로 여겼지만 트럼프는 족쇄로 여긴다. 트럼프의 열성 지지층이 같은 생각이다보니 그는 시간만 나면 관습에 어긋나는 행동을 한다. 그래야 워싱턴의 ‘적폐’기성 정치인들을 누르고 자신의 권력을 강화할 수 있다고 믿는다.Historically, conservatism has tended to value light governance, for which custom is even more essential. Aristotle writes that “when men are friends they have no need of justice.” In other words, rules enter where informal mechanisms of society have collapsed. The philosopher and statesman Charles Frankel summed it up powerfully: “Politics is a substitute for custom. It becomes conspicuous whenever and wherever custom recedes or breaks down.”역사적으로 보수주의는 작은 정부를 지향해왔다. 그러려면 관례의 중요성은 더욱 커진다. 아리스토텔레스는 “우리 모두가 친구일 때엔 정의를 외칠 필요성이 없다”고 했다. 정의에 관한 규칙은 사회를 지탱해온 메커니즘이 작동을 멈출 때 비로소 만들어진다는 뜻이다. 철학자이자 정치인 찰스 프란켈은 “정치는 관습의 대용품이다. 관습이 후퇴하고 무너질 때 정치가 존재감을 드러낸다”고 했다.Mr. Trump’s many critics are not all guiltless on this score. Since Woodrow Wilson’s critique of the framers’ work, progressive legal theory has generally denied that the meaning of the original Constitution, as endorsed by generational assent, wields authority because it is customary. Much of libertarian theory elevates contemporary reason — the rationality of the immediate — above all else. Both schools of thought assume that individual reason, here and now, is better at resolving social and political questions, in all their dimensions of infinite complexity, than the accumulated wisdom of custom.미 헌법을 공개 비판한 대표적 대통령은 우드로 윌슨이다. 그 이후 진보적인 미법학자들은 “미 헌법은 여러 세대의 동의를 얻어 관습화한 것이라 권위를 지닌다”는 전통적 주장을 부인해 왔다. 역사의 족쇄를 부인하는 자유의지론자들은 현 세대의 이성이 과거 어느 세대의 이성보다 우선한다고 주장한다. 지금 여기에 사는 이들의 합리성이 과거로부터 이어진 관습적 지혜보다 의미 있다는 것이다.The president’s daily, even hourly, abuse of language is also deeply problematic for a republic that conducts its business with words and cannot do so if their meanings are matters of sheer convenience. The unique arrogance of Mr. Trump’s rejection of the authority of custom is more dangerous than we realize because without custom, there is no law.그럼에도 불구하고 트럼프가 연일 쏟아내는, 정제되지 않은 말들은 미국이란 공화국의 헌정질서를 크게 훼손한다. 그때그때 상황과 편의에 따라 말이 달라진다면 국정이 제대로 돌아갈 리 없다. 하루는 전쟁을 얘기하고 하루는 외교를 얘기하면 트럼프 본인이야 하고 싶은 말 다 하고 살아 좋겠지만 미 외교관과 국제사회는 극도의 혼란에 빠지게 마련이다. 되풀이하건대 관습을 존중하지 않는다면 법도 존재할 수 없다. 관습의 힘을 무시하는 트럼프의 오만함은 생각보다 위험하다.그레그 와이너 미 어섬션대학 정치학 교수The New York Times OpinionOCT. 11, 2017