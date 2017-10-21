How Not to Raise a Ray of Sunshine

When I was 24, I moved into a 645-square-foot apartment on New York’s unfashionable Upper East Side, which I shared with a roommate. The nicest thing about the place was the view from the kitchen window. It looked out over the white steeple of a Unitarian church with a sign out front that read: “We’re in the business of serving — not saving — souls.” I could hear the kids from its preschool laughing at recess on the rooftop playground when I worked from home. I’d see the little ones lining up in the mornings, and moms in yoga pants pushing strollers into the church courtyard. Hopelessly single for much of the decade I lived in that apartment, I dreamed that one day I’d have a child I could walk around the corner to preschool.저는 스물 네 살 되던 해, 뉴욕 어퍼이스트사이드에 룸메이트와 함께 자리를 잡았습니다. 부엌 창 밖으로 교회가 보이는 작은 아파트였죠. 재택 근무를 할 때면 교회 부속 유치원의 아이들이 재잘거리며 노는 소리를 들을 수 있었습니다. 아침이면 요가 바지를 입은 엄마들이 아이들을 유모차에 태워 등원시키는 모습도 볼 수 있었죠. 이 아파트에서 보낸 10년의 세월을 거의 싱글로 보낸 저는 언젠가 나도 아이를 유치원에 데려다 주는 엄마가 되고 싶다는 꿈을 마음 속에 품게 되었습니다.Flash-forward a decade and change and my husband and I were the proud parents of 2-year-old Amalia. She was born in Miami, but when a job opportunity came up for me back in New York City, I took it, even though it meant temporarily moving my family back into that same tiny apartment, which I’d been subletting while we were away, and even though I’d have to go to work in an office after having spent the first two years of Amalia’s life at home with her. I was worried about leaving her, but I was hopeful that now that we’d be back in the city, my dream of walking her to preschool would come true.세월은 흘러 어느새 저는 딸 아말리아를 키우는 엄마가 되었습니다. 마이애미에서 아말리아를 낳은 후 2년 간 저는 전업 주부로 지냈지만, 곧 뉴욕에서 일할 기회가 생겨 이사를 오게 되었습니다. 아이를 두고 출근할 생각에 걱정도 됐지만, 아침마다 아이를 유치원에 데려다 주는 오랜 꿈이 이루어진다는 생각에 기대도 컸죠.It wasn’t until I went to the first open house that I realized getting into preschool in Manhattan today is as complicated as getting into college was back when I was 17: mandatory open houses, followed by school tours, applications, supervised playdates and parent interviews. The effort would be worth it, I told myself.요즘 맨해튼에서 아이를 유치원에 입학시키기란 대학 입시만큼이나 어렵고 복잡한 일이라는 사실도 깨닫게 되었습니다. 시설을 둘러보고, 수업을 참관 하고, 원서를 쓰고, 플레이데이트에 부모 면접까지 거친 후에야 비로소 입학이 결정되는 시스템이죠. 아이를 위해서라면 기꺼이 할 수 있는 일이라 믿었습니다.As my husband and I attended preschool tours, I realized that they basically all operate the same way. There’s the “sensory play area,” a table filled with water, or sand, or leaves for kids to mess with; the “imaginative play area” with its princess and pirate costumes; little tables for art and snack; and, of course, kids’ paintings on the walls. That’s where my dream began to dissolve.남편과 여러 유치원을 둘러본 결과, 운영 방식이 다들 비슷하다는 것을 알게 되었습니다. 유치원은 대부분 물과 모래, 나뭇잎을 가지고 어지르며 노는 “감각 놀이 공간”, 공주 의상과 해적 의상을 입고 놀 수 있는 “상상 놀이 공간”, 미술 활동을 하고 간식을 먹을 수 있는 공간 등 으로 이루어져 있고 벽에는 원생들이 그린 그림이 붙어 있습니다. 하지만 제 꿈이 부서지기 시작한 것은 여기서부터 였습니다.“Look at the artwork,” the headmistress of the preschool of my dreams said proudly during that tour. “You’ll notice that there are no names on the papers. That’s because we don’t want the kids to compare, and we don’t want the parents to compare.”“이 그림들을 보세요. 아이들 이름이 쓰여있지 않죠. 아이들이 서로 비교하거나, 부모님들이 서로 비교하지 않도록 하기 위해서입니다.” 1지망 유치원 원장 선생님이 시설 투어 중 자랑스레 꺼낸 말이었습니다.Who could this policy be serving? The kids obviously knew who drew what. At 2, 3 and 4, did they really look for signs to see who has a greater natural ability to finger-paint? And if the parents of these toddlers were that competitive, I didn’t want to have to hang out with them at school functions.이런 정책은 도대체 누구를 위한 것일까요? 아이들은 어차피 누가 어떤 그림을 그렸는지 서로 알고 있습니다. 서너살 먹은 아이들이 과연 누가 그림에 대단한 재능을 갖고 있는지를 알아내려고 할까요? 부모들이 벽에 걸린 아이들 그림을 비교할 정도로 경쟁적이라면 그런 부모들과는 어울리고 싶지 않죠.Then the headmistress pointed to the job chart, another ubiquitous feature at preschools that aims to teach children responsibility by making them line-leaders or napkin-passers. “You won’t see this anywhere else,” she said, pointing to a card that bore the words “Class Sunshine.”다음으로 원장 선생님이 보여주신 것은 역할 분담 차트였습니다. 줄반장과 냅킨 당번 등을 정해 아이들에게 책임감을 가르치기 위한 것으로, 역시나 모든 유치원에서 찾아볼 수 있는 것이었죠. “이건 다른 곳에서 못 보셨을 거예요.” 원장 선생님이 자랑스럽게 내보인 것은 역할 분담 차트에 적힌 “우리 반 햇살(Class sunshine)”이라는 역할이었습니다.“What’s Class Sunshine?” she asked. “Well, if you’re Class Sunshine and you see Max, and he looks like he’s having a bad day, you go up to him and say, ‘Max, do you need a hug?’”“햇살의 역할이 뭔가요?” 내가 묻자 그녀는 이렇게 답했습니다. “만약 급우 맥스가 오늘 기분이 우울해보인다, 그러면 ‘햇살’인 친구가 맥스에게 먼저 다가가서 ‘맥스, 기분이 안 좋니? 안아 줄까?’라고 물어보는 거죠.”The parents around me beamed at one another, or at the thought of their own empathetic little angels. But I found myself inexplicably filled with the hot anger that has flared up in me every now and then since Amalia was born.함께 시설 투어를 하던 부모들의 얼굴에 함박미소가 떠올랐습니다. 하지만 저는 분노를 금할 수 없었죠.Why should my daughter be taught, at 3, that she’s responsible for placating Max and his mood disorder? I’ve spent my life trying to be Class Sunshine — getting good grades because I wanted to please my teachers, eating the wrong meal when waiters bring it to me, apologizing to potted plants when I bump into them. Our society already teaches women to be “Class Sunshine.” If Amalia wants to be Class Dark Cloud, damn it, she is free to be Class Dark Cloud.왜 세 살난 내 딸이 맥스의 기분을 맞춰주고 기분 장애를 해소해주는 방법을 배워야 한다는 말입니까? “우리 반 햇살” 같은 인간이 되기 위해 안간힘을 쓰며 평생을 보낸 제 모습을 떠올리지 않을 수 없었습니다. 교사들을 기쁘게 하기 위해 좋은 점수를 받았고, 주문을 잘못 받은 웨이터의 기분을 생각해 시키지도 않은 음식을 기꺼이 먹었으며, 길을 가다 부딪히면 상대가 화분이라도 사과를 하는 인간으로 살아왔죠. 우리 사회는 이미 여성에게 “햇살” 같은 존재가 되라고 가르치고 있습니다. 아말리아가 “우리 반 먹구름” 같은 존재가 되기를 원한다면 그렇게 할 수 있어야 한다고 생각합니다.I expected that motherhood would make me softer. And it did. I cry when I hear “The Little Drummer Boy” piped into the Gap at Christmas. And I no longer enjoy an episode of “Law & Order,” because I look at each victim and think, “That’s someone’s child.”저는 엄마가 되면 내가 더 유하고 부드러운 인간이 될 것이라 생각했습니다. 그게 사실이라고 느낄 때도 있습니다. 연말에 크리스마스 캐롤만 들어도 눈물이 나는 사람이 되었지요. 동시에 “로 앤 오더(Law and Order)” 시리즈를 예전처럼 즐길 수 없게 되었습니다. 극 중 피해자를 보면서 ”저 사람도 누군가의 자식인데“ 라는 생각을 지울 수 없기 때문입니다.But I didn’t realize that motherhood would make me fiercer, too. We did not send Amalia to the Class Sunshine school. And at her first parent-teacher conference at the nursery school we ended up choosing, Amalia’s teacher told me, “She’s a real fireball.”“I know!” I said, rolling my eyes.“No, it’s good,” the teacher insisted. “Girls tend to lose that swagger right around middle school. It’s our job to find a way to help them keep it.”하지만 한편으로는 아이의 존재가 나를 더 사납고 용감한 사람으로 만들었다는 생각도 듭니다. 우리는 결국 학급마다 “햇살” 역할을 정하는 유치원에 아말리아를 보내지 않았습니다. 다른 유치원에 아이를 보낸 후 처음 학부모-교사 미팅 자리에서 선생님은 “아이가 아주 기운이 넘쳐요!”라고 말씀하셨죠. “어휴, 말도 마세요!”라는 제 대답에 선생님은 “아뇨, 어머님, 그게 좋은 거예요. 여자애들은 어쩐 일인지 중학교 쯤 가면 다들 그런 활기를 잃어버리더라고요. 그걸 잃어버리지 않도록 도와주는 게 저희 일이에요.”라고 말씀하셨죠.Amalia’s starting first grade now, and, I’ll admit, sometimes I wish she had a little more Class Sunshine in her. I still don’t want her thinking she’s responsible for curing poor Max’s sadness, but I do wish she were a little more concerned about my moods. Or about keeping quiet in class, you know, to please her teachers.세월이 흘러 아말리아는 올 가을 초등학교에 입학했습니다. 때로는 딸아이에게 “우리 반 햇살” 같은 구석이 조금이라도 있었으면, 싶을 때가 있죠. 우울한 맥스의 기분을 내가 풀어줘야 한다는 책임감까지는 느끼지는 않더라도, 엄마인 나의 기분도 조금은 알아 주었으면, 교실에서는 선생님 마음에 드는 학생이 되려고 노력하는 아이가 되었으면, 싶을 때가 있습니다.But then I remind myself of the vow I made back when she was 2. To try to help her keep her inner fireball burning. And to let her shine when she wants, where she wants.그럴 때마다 아이가 두 살이었을 때 했던 결심을 잊지 않으려고 합니다. 아이가 원하는 곳에서, 원하는 때에 빛을 발하는 사람으로 자라날 수 있게 하겠다는 결심을 말이죠.By ELENI N. GAGEThe New York Times CurationSEPT. 7, 2017*한글 번역 전문은 newspeppermint.com에서 읽으실 수 있습니다.기사원문링크: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/07/well/family/how-not-to-raise-a-ray-of-sunshine.html