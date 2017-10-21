Park labels her trial, detention political payback

Former President Park Geun-hye is escorted to the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Monday, where she made a critical statement about her detention being extended. [YONHAP] 박근혜 전 대통령이 월요일 서울중앙지법 법정으로 호송되고 있다. 박 전 대통령은 법정에서 구속 연장 결정을 비난하는 발언을 했다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyTuesday, October 17, 2017Former President Park Geun-hye challenged Monday theand fairness of the court in her bribery trial, claiming she was the victim of “political retaliation,” while all of her lawyers resigned from the case to protest the judges’ decision to extend her detention.*integrity: 진실성, 온전함박근혜 전 대통령이 월요일 자신을 “정치적 보복”의 희생자라고 주장하며 재판의 공정성과 진실성에 강한 의문을 제기했다. 박 전 대통령의 변호인단은 법원의 구속 연장 결정에 항의하며 전원 사임했다.The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing Monday, the first since it issued an additional warrant to the prosecution to grant its request to extend Park’s detention until next April. Theleader, who was taken into custody in March, made the unusual move Monday of reading a statement at the beginning of the hearing. It was the first time Park addressed the court since her trial began in May.*oust: 축출하다, 쫓아내다서울중앙지법은 월요일 박 전 대통령이 내년 4월까지 구속이 연장된 이후 첫 공판을 열어 심리했다. 지난 3월 구속된 박 전 대통령은 이날 심리가 시작되자 법정에서 성명을 읽는 이례적인 행보를 했다. 박 전 대통령이 법정에서 공식 발언을 한 건 지난 5월 재판 시작 이후 처음이다.“The prosecution investigated the scandal for six months and the court spent another six months for the trial,” Park said,that Monday was supposed to be the end of her detention. “I cannot accept the decision that I should be investigated further under detention.”*point out: 지적하다박 전 대통령은 “검찰이 6개월 동안 이 사건을 수사했고 법원이 재판하느라 또다시 6개월을 소모했다”며 자신의 구속기간이 월요일에 끝났어야 한다는 점을 지적했다. “나는 구속상태에서 추가로 조사받아야 한다는 결정을 받아들일 수 없다.”Park said she and her lawyers all felt“I came to the conclusion that it is no longer meaningful to have faith in the court that it will conduct a trial based on the Constitution and with adespite outside political pressures and public opinion,” Park said. “I will let the judges decide the future of my trial. I may have to go through a harsher and more difficult process, but I won’t give up. There are still people who support and trust me, and I believe the truth will be laid bare one day.”*hopeless: 가망 없는, 절망적인*conscience: 양심박 전 대통령은 자신과 변호인단은 모두 참담한 심정이라고 말했다.박 전 대통령은 “이 재판이 정치적 외압과 여론의 영향을 받지 않고 양심과 헌법에 따라 공정하게 진행될 것이라는 믿음을 가질 수 없다는 결론에 도달했다”고 말했다. “향후 재판은 재판부 뜻에 맡기겠다. 더 어렵고 힘든 과정을 겪어야 할지도 모르겠지만 포기하지 않겠다. 나를 지지하고 믿는 국민들이 여전히 있고, 언젠가는 진실이 밝혀질 것이라고 믿는다.”She also made some emotional remarks arguing her- and blaming her longtime friend and alleged co-conspirator Choi Soon-sil for the scandal that lost her the presidency. “My trust for one person returned to me as unimaginable,” Park said. “I have lost all my honor and reasons for living.”*innocence: 결백, 무죄*betrayal: 배신그녀는 자신의 결백을 주장하면서 감정적인 발언을 했다. 대통령직 파면에 이르게 한 스캔들에 대해서는 공범자로 기소된 최순실 탓으로 돌렸다. 박 전 대통령은 “한 사람에 대한 나의 신뢰는 상상할 수 없는 배신으로 나에게 돌아왔다. 나의 모든 명예와 존재이유를 잃었다”고 말했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)