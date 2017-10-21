Serious about innovation

President Moon Jae-in’s administration began without a transition period to prepare a five-year administrative agenda and implementation plan after President Park Geun-hye was impeached. Moreover, as the snap presidential election was held amid unprecedented political turmoil, Moon was burdened with campaign promises that were made without in-depth analysis and the process of canvassing public opinion.In the first 150 days of the Moon administration, policies like income-driven growth, job creation led by the public sector, the upgrading of non-salaried workers to the permanent payroll, and a significant increase in minimum wage were met with skepticism and criticism by many experts and industries that were affected.Meanwhile, innovation-based growth has emerged as a new rallying cry from the government. As an administrative objective, innovation-based growth needs to be clearly defined and then it must be executed properly. Hopefully, this goal will get its own road map to be pursued over the next five years through advice from state-funded research institutes and experts, and active coordination among related agencies.I believe that innovation-based growth in the universal sense is the mission of our time and should be the biggest priority of the Moon Jae-in administration.There are two major reasons I believe this. First, Korea’s growth potential has fallen to the mid-two percent level, which poses the biggest challenge to our economy. Without drastic enhancement of productivity through innovation, it will inevitably fall to the zero percent level.Second, we cannot fall behind in the global competition for innovation in the era of the fourth industrial revolution, where existing production systems, industrial and employment structures, living patterns and spending and competition paradigms are all rapidly changing.Let’s list a number of specific issues that must be taken into account.First of all, innovation-based growth as a national agenda needs to be reaffirmed as a concept that encompasses not just startups but all existing companies and economic actors. Of course, it is necessary to create an environment that helps innovation by startup companies and small and mid-sized enterprises, which have gotten little support from the previous administration. However, we should not neglect the role of existing conglomerates that can afford technological development that can be the basis of innovation. Their growth can be shared with smaller companies.Therefore, the so-called “regulatory sandbox” that allows new industries to operate without too much red tape needs to be built, and drastic regulatory reform should be pursued for existing industries. The special act on a regulation-free zone is still pending in the National Assembly. That bill should be considered the first step in the greater goal of making the country regulation-free.Reform of existing laws that are not appropriate in the era of the fourth industrial revolution, such as laws related to private information protection that hinder the utilization of big data, needs to be accelerated. Until now, the government has been emphasizing creation of jobs for the fourth industrial revolution, but a flexible labor market and education reforms have not been included in the major discussions. Regulatory reform should be the main interest of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Committee.All these tasks need to be coordinated among ministries and agencies. The supervision, planning and coordination of the ministerial and committee-level action plan should be overseen, planned and coordinated by the finance minister. This is why the finance minister serves as deputy prime minister for the economy.Giving the highest priority to innovation-based growth means that the president would spare more time and focus on the issue as chief executive of the country. As the fourth industrial revolution committee will mostly deal with innovation-based growth issues, meetings should be held at least once a month, presided over by the president. The ministers should directly report to the president on the progress of regulatory reform coordinated by the deputy prime minister.Furthermore, as a part of the collaboration required for smooth legal revisions that will promote innovation-based growth, policy directors of the ruling and opposition parties could be invited to the meetings.The number of people in the president’s office dedicated to employment issues could be expanded and named the innovation-based growth progress board to take charge of the process of regulatory reform and legislation required for innovation-based growth and the creation and loss of jobs that will come about as a result.The creative economic policies that the Park Geun-hye administration championed and promoted endlessly were drafted without clear definitions or ideas and were carried out inconsistently and sporadically. We can learn from that total failure. In fact, innovation-based growth and a creative economy are twin concepts born from Joseph Schumpeter’s theory.SaKong Il, an adviser to the JoongAng Ilbo and a former finance minister문재인 정부는 집권 후 5년간의 국정과제와 구체적 실행 방안을 마련할 충분한 시간적 여유 없이 출범했다. 게다가 사상 유례 없는 정치적 소용돌이 속에서 서둘러 치러진 대통령 선거 과정에서 전문가들의 심도 있는 분석과 의견수렴 과정 없이 급조된 많은 선거공약의 부담을 안고 국정을 펴게 됐다.그 결과 출범 후 150일 남짓한 기간에 내놓은 주요 경제정책인 소득주도성장, 공공부문 주도의 일자리 창출, 비정규직의 일률적 정규직화, 최저임금의 일괄 대폭 인상 등에 관한 상당수 전문가들과 업계의 회의와 비판이 이어져오고 있다.이러한 와중에 새로운 국정 아젠다로 대두된 것이 혁신성장이다. 물론 국정목표로서의 혁신성장도 명확한 개념 정립과 함께 최선의 실행방안이 마련 돼야 한다. 이 국정 아젠다만은 많은 국책 연구기관과 전문가들의 충분한 자문과 관련 부처간의 원활한 의견조율로 앞으로 5년간 흔들림 없이 추진 될 로드맵이 만들어지길 바란다.필자는 보편화된 개념의 혁신성장(innovation-based growth)은 우리에게 주어진 시대적 사명으로, 문재인 정부의 최우선 국정 아젠다가 되어야 한다고 믿는다.크게 보아 두 가지 이유를 들 수 있다. 첫째, 현재 우리 경제가 당면한 가장 큰 도전으로, 이미 2% 중반 수준으로 떨어져 있는 성장잠재력은 대대적 혁신을 통한 빠른 생산성 향상이 없을 경우 머지않아 0%대로 떨어질 수 밖에 없다는 사실이다.둘째, 기존의 생산방식과 산업구조 및 고용구조, 인류의 생활방식과 소비 행태, 그리고 경쟁 패러다임이 급변하고 있는 제 4차 산업혁명시대에 범세계적 혁신 경쟁에 뒤쳐질 수 없기 때문이다.그렇다면 혁신성장의 개념과 실행방안 마련과 관련하여 반드시 고려해야 할 구체적 사항 몇가지를 짚어보기로하자.우선 국정목표로서의 혁신성장은 창업과 벤처뿐 아니라 모든 기존 기업과 기업가의 혁신을 포괄하는 개념임을 재확인해야 한다. 물론, 현재 부진한 창업(스타트업 기업)과 벤처 및 중소기업의 혁신에 도움이 되는 여건 조성은 필수적이다. 그러나 혁신의 기초가 될 기술 개발에 더 여력이 있는 기존 대기업의 역할과 중소 벤처기업의 대기업과의 연계 성장의 중요성을 간과해서는 안 된다.따라서 신 산업이 일정기간 규제 없이 사업을 할 수 있게 하는 소위 “규제 샌드박스”제 도입과 함께, 기존 산업에 대한 대폭적인 규제개혁도 균형 있게 추진돼야 한다. 아직도 국회 계류중인 규제 프리존 특별법은 전국을 규제 프리존으로 만들겠다는 큰 목표에 이르는 첫단계로 보는 시각이 필요하다.특히 제4차 산업혁명 시대에 적합하지 않는 기존의 법규와 제도, 예를들면 무진장한 빅데이터 활용을 막고있는 개인 정보 보호 관련 법규 등의 전반적 개혁도 가속화 되어야한다. 지금까지 정부는 일자리 창출과 제 4차 산업혁명을 강조하면서도 그 핵심인 노동시장 유연화와 교육개혁은 주요 정책 화두에서 제외하고있다. 실제 이러한 규제개혁이 4차산업혁명위원회의 주관심사가 되어야 할 것이다.이러한 모든 업무는 정부 내 범부처적인 협조와 조정을 필요로 한다. 따라서 현재 각 부처와 위원회 차원의 각종 실행 방안의 총괄•기획•조정은 경제부총리 중심으로 이루어져야 한다. 이러한 일을 위해 경제 부총리제가 존재하는 것 아닌가.혁신성장에 국정의 최고 우선순위가 주어진다는 것은 국정 최고책임자인 대통령의 국정운영 시간과 관심이 더욱 집중돼야 함을 뜻한다. 혁신성장 관련 이슈를 주로 다루게 될 4차산업혁명위원회 회의는 대통령 주재로 적어도 매월 정규적으로 개최 되어야 한다고 본다. 그리고 경제부총리 주도로 조율된 규제개혁 진척 사항은 소관 부처 장관이 직접 대통령께 보고토록 하고, 다음 회의에서 반드시 그 추진 현황을 대통령께 다시 보고 하도록 할 필요가 있다.아울러 혁신성장을 위한 많은 새로운 입법과 기존 법률 개정의 원활화를 위한 협치(協治)의 일환으로, 여야당 정책의장의 동 회의 참석 방안도 마련 되어야 한다.현재 대통령실에 마련되어있는 것으로 알려진 일자리 상황판은 “혁신성장 추진 상황”판으로 전환해, 혁신성장을 위한 규제개혁과 입법 상황, 그리고 그 결과에 따른 일자리 창출 혹은 일자리 창출 기회 상실 효과를 기록하면 어떨까.지난 정부가 내건 '창조경제'가 명확하고 구체성 있는 개념 정립 없이 정부 각 부처 차원의 산발적 시책으로 큰 성과를 거두지 못한 것은 타산지석(他山之石)이 될 수 있다. 실제 혁신성장과 창조경제는 슘페터 이론에서 태어난 쌍둥이와 같은 개념이다.사공일 본사 고문·전 재무부 장관