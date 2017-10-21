The father of wisdom (kor)
아마추어 4강 대사 향한 반 전 총장의 쓴소리
Oct 21,2017
Ban Ki-moon, former United Nations General Secretary, criticized President Moon Jae-in’s choices for ambassadors to four global powers. He said the appointments suggest the president could be thinking that “anyone can become diplomats.”
For the envoys to the four key countries — the United States, China, Japan and Russia — the president recruited people who had been on the election campaign team. Nominated U.S. ambassador Cho Yoon-je is an economist and No Young-min, who would represent Seoul in Beijing, is a former legislator. Lee Su-hoon, ambassador to Japan, is a professor mostly devoted to affairs of the Korean Peninsula, while Woo Yoon-keun, the envoy to Russia, is former secretary general of the National Assembly. They are all rookies in diplomatic affairs.
As Ban also pointed out, a real estate mogul can become the leader of a superpower like the United States, but South Korea is a different case. Diplomatic maneuvering skills are essential for a country squeezed geopolitically by global powers in order to defend its security and economic interests.
Moreover, the country is caught in the middle of an exchange of furious war talk between the United States and North Korea over the latter’s nuclear and missile provocations. The foreign front is vulnerable, even in the hands of veteran diplomats.
Any lack of diplomatic sensitivity can lead to foolish mistakes. Noh said South Korean companies were struggling in China not because of economic retaliation but from internal problems. His comment came under fire as it raises questions about which country he represents.
The government is determined to fill 30 percent of the envoy slots with non-career diplomats. The foreign minister as well as the National Security Council chief were also such recruits. If 30 percent of the envoys in the field are seated with non-career diplomats, Korea’s forces on the foreign front cannot be trusted.
It is no wonder the opposition is demanding the government entirely realign its foreign and security front.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 20, Page 34
반기문 전 유엔 사무총장이 경험 부족 논란에 휩싸인 4강 대사 인선을 향해 최근 던진 쓴소리는 참으로 옳다. 반 전 총장은 지난 16일 강연에서 외교관 경력이 전무하거나 거의 없는 인사들이 4강 대사에 임명된 것에 대해 "외교관은 아무나 해도 된다고 생각한 인사"라고 질타했다고 한다.
정부는 지난 8, 9월 직업 외교관 대신 대선 캠프에서 문재인 후보를 도왔던 친문 인사들을 4강 대사로 뽑았다. 주미 대사로 임명된 조윤제 서강대 교수는 경제학자, 노영민 주중 대사는 전 국회의원이다. 주일 대사가 된 이수훈 경남대 교수는 일본통이 아니며 우윤근 신임 주러 대사 역시 정치인 출신이다. 이러니 '아마추어 대사' '코드 인사'란 비판이 나오는 게 당연하다.
반 전 총장의 지적대로 미국처럼 국력이 뒷받침되는 강대국은 부동산업자가 대사로 나가도 별 문제가 없다. 하지만 한국은 다르다. 지정학적으로 4강에 둘러싸인 탓에 능란한 외교가 안보와 번영을 지키는 필수조건이다. 가뜩이나 북핵 위기로 국운이 벼랑 끝에 선 지금은 전략적 사고로 무장한 노련한 외교관에게 국제 관계를 맡겨야 한다.
외교 감각 부족은 엉뚱한 실수를 낳는다. 실제로 지난달 말 노 주중 대사는 롯데 등 한국 기업이 중국 내에서 고전하는 건 기업 내부 사정 때문이라고 말해 파문을 일으켰다. 중국 내 한국 기업 탄압을 두둔한 셈이니 어느 나라 대사인지 모를 지경이다.
이런 가운데 정부는 새 공관장의 30%를 비외교관 출신 인사로 채우려 한다고 한다. 양자 외교와 정무 경험이 없는 강경화 외교부 장관과 정의용 국가안보실장을 양대 외교 사령탑에 앉힌 것도 모자라 아마추어 4강 대사에다 공관장 30%를 무경험자로 채우면 어느 때보다 외교력이 허약해질 게 뻔하다. 이러니 외교안보 라인을 전면 교체하라는 야당 측 요구가 나오는 것 아닌가.