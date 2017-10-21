A democratic decision (kor)

A commission assigned to canvass public opinion on the government’s proposal to permanently halt the construction of the Shin Kori 5 and 6 nuclear reactors ended its three-month mission and recommended the government finish the reactors, which are nearly 30 percent complete. Its recommendation was based on a final poll of 471 members of the public who investigated this issue as a panel. The final poll showed that 59.5 percent favoring resumption of the construction and 40.5 percent supported a permanent halt. The government, which suspended construction in July as a part of long-term nuclear phase-out campaign, said it would order construction resumed next week.
The finding result was somewhat unexpected. Other polls found the public mixed on the issue. But the panel listened to the pros and cons of nuclear reactors from experts and deliberated on the project in a comprehensive way. Support for resuming the construction grew as the panel did its work. Members in their 20s and 30s were particularly brought around. The result is a proof of the maturing of democracy in our society. It paves the way for more members of the general public participating in policy debates that deeply affect everyone’s lives.
The recommendation of the panel also has changed the way politicians can deal with campaign promises. In the past, politicians believed they must keep true to campaign promises and rarely bothered to check whether the public really supported them. As result, society has paid a heavy price. The four-rivers restoration project, a signature campaign promise of President Lee Myung-bak, was pushed ahead despite controversy. Just because the president won the election doesn’t mean his pledges really have the approval of the entire population. Weaning Korea off nuclear power was also controversial. The president was right to ask for public opinion to be determined in a concrete way. The government and ruling party should make it practice to check with the public on sensitive policies.
It would have cost 2.8 trillion won ($2.5 billion) to dismantle the incomplete Shin Kori plants. Many jobs would have been lost in the cancellation of the construction contract. The nuclear reactor industry can also confidently pursue overseas bids now: It feared it may not be able to sell a technology that was shunned by its own people. Still we cannot ignore that fact that some 40 percent were still against the construction even after long deliberation. That suggests lingering suspicion about the safety of nuclear reactors. The industry should upgrade safety procedures to ease public concerns. Experts also should continue to explain the reactor technology to the general public.
신고리 원전 5·6호기의 운명을 가름할 공론화위원회가 어제 활동을 끝내고 '공사 재개'를 정부에 권고했다. 석 달간 공론조사와 합숙토론 등을 진행하며 논의한 결과 찬성 의견이 59.5%, 중단 의견이 40.5%로 나온 데 따른 것이다. 정부도 공론화위원회의 권고를 존중해 오는 24일 국무회의에서 공사 재개를 결정할 예정이다.
공론화위원회의 논의 결과는 다소 의외다. 그동안 일반 국민을 상대로 한 여론조사에선 공사 재개와 중단 의견이 오차 범위 내에서 팽팽하게 맞섰다. 참여단이 찬성과 반대 양 진영의 의견을 심도 있게 검토해 경제성과 환경, 안전 사이의 균형을 숙고했음을 알 수 있다. 네 차례의 공론조사 동안 공사 재개 의견이 갈 수록 높아지고, 젊은층의 반대가 꾸준히 줄어든 점이 이를 방증한다. 공론회위원회가 원전 반대 분위기가 강조되는 '기울어진 운동장'이라는 우려에도 불구하고 시민 참여단은 냉정함을 잃지 않았다. 우리 사회가 '숙의 민주주의'가 작동할 만큼 성숙했다는 증거다. 앞으로 국민의 삶과 관련된 주요 정책을 결정할 때 이런 집단 지성의 힘을 활용할 기회가 많아지길 바란다.
공론화위원회의 이번 권고는 대통령 공약에 대한 그간의 사회적 인식도 바꿔놨다. 정치권은 그동안 '대선 공약에 들어있으면 국민 승인을 받은 것'이라는 인식 아래 사회적 논의나 합의 과정을 무시해왔다. 그 결과 적지 않은 갈등과 후유증이 초래되곤 했다. 이명박 정부 때 추진했던 4대 강 사업이 대표적 사례다. 하지만 대선 당선이 곧 모든 공약에 대한 국민적 승인을 의미할 수는 없는 법이다. 탈원전과 신고리 5·6호기 건설 중단은 문재인 대통령의 대선 공약이지만 논란이 끊이지 않아왔다. 이런 공약을 정책으로 옮길 땐 국민적 합의 여부를 다시 확인해야 한다는 교훈을 이번 공론화위원회가 남겼다. 이런 사례는 시간이 지날 수록 많아질 것이다. 집권 당시의 공약보다 정책 실행 때의 민심이 우선이라는 사실을 정부·여당은 늘 잊지 말아야 한다.
이번 결정으로 그 동안의 많은 우려가 기우에 그치게 된 건 다행스런 일이다. 2조8000억원 이상의 매몰비용이 날아가거나 일자리가 줄어들고 전기요금이 오르는 사태는 막을 수 있게 됐다. 국내 건설을 중단하며 해외 수출을 추진하는 모순된 상황에서도 벗어났다. 그렇다고 공사 재개 진영이 마냥 환호할 일은 아니다. 충분한 정보가 제공됐는데도 건설을 중단해야 한다는 의견이 40%에 이르렀다. 장기적으로 원자력 발전을 축소해야 한다는 의견도 53%에 달했다. 원전에 대한 근원적 불안감이 완전히 사라지지 않고 있는 것이다. '원전 마피아'라는 말이 나올 정도로 불투명하고 부패가 심했던 원전 산업에 대한 국민적 불신이 반영된 결과는 아닌지 공사 재개 진영은 되돌아봐야 한다. 안전도를 획기적으로 끌어올리고 투명하게 원전을 운영하는 노력도 반드시 뒤따라야 한다. 전문가의 지식을 일반 대중에게 납득시키는 겸손함도 필요하다. 그래야 이번 결정에 대한 반대측의 반발도 최소화할 수 있다.