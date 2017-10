Prototypes for a pair of watches featuring President Moon Jae-in’s signature sold for 4.2 million won ($3,708) in an auction held at the WeAJa flea market in Seoul on Sunday. The donation of the prototypes for the “Moon Jae-in watch” - which are given out as souvenirs to Blue House visitors - was made by Im Jong-seok, presidential chief of staff. [YONHAP]