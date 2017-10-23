Trump’s Pearl Harbor visit (kor)

On Dec. 7, 1941, at 7:48 a.m., the Japanese military began its assault on Pearl Harbor, striking the USS West Virginia with a torpedo. Photos from the first day of the attack showed the Japanese bombers had secured a clear view, thanks to favorable weather. All eight American ships anchored at the harbor were attacked with bombs and torpedoes. Four of them sank.
One of them was the USS Arizona, which suffered the highest number of casualties. The 185-meter (607-foot) ship with 30,000 tons of displacement sank 18 minutes into the attack after ammunition located in the front section exploded. Nearly 1,200 officers and crew members were killed, nearly half of the deaths in the attack. The USS Oklahoma, West Virginia and California were salvaged and returned to service, but the Arizona remains underwater.
The United States permanently preserved the site of the attack. In 1962, a memorial was built over the sunken ship, and names of all those killed on the Arizona have been inscribed on the wall. The memorial is visited by more than two million people annually. Last year, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the site, becoming the first sitting Japanese leader to do so.
Without apologizing or repenting for the attack, Abe said, “We must never repeat the horrors of war again,” and “It is my wish that our Japanese children, and President Obama, your American children, and indeed their children and grandchildren, and people all around the world, will continue to remember Pearl Harbor as the symbol of reconciliation.”
Obama said enemies could turn into close allies, and the historic scene represented the power of reconciliation and alliance between the United States and Japan.
Before his Asia tour next month, U.S. President Donald Trump will stop in Hawaii for three days and visit the memorial. The White House said he plans to personally debrief with the U.S. Pacific Command, the first time since Trump ordered the military to prepare options against North Korea.
The Pacific Command constantly updates war plans with the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command. The plans include a series of military operations on the peninsula, a pre-emptive attack on the North Korean leadership and cyber warfare. William McKinney, former head of the Northeast Asia Policy Division of the Pacific Command, told me that the Pearl Harbor visit by the commander-in-chief not only shows determination that the United States will not be attacked again but also sends a warning message that all military options are ready.
But it is more than just a message to Pyongyang. Trump’s visit to Pearl Harbor is intended to pressure the leaders of South Korea, Japan and China, with whom he will meet after the visit, to join sanctions against North Korea.
The author is the Washington correspondent for the JoongAng Ilbo.
1941년 12월 7일 오전 7시48분 미국 하와이 진주만 포드 아일랜드 해군기지. 사진으로 봐도 조각구름 몇 점밖에 없는 화창한 날씨여서 시계가 너무 좋았던 이날 일본제국 해군 항공대는 전함 웨스트버지니아에 대한 어뢰 공격으로 진주만 공습을 시작했다. 정박했던 8대 전함들이 모두 장갑 관통 폭탄과 어뢰 피격을 당한 가운데 4척은 침몰했다.
이 중 한 척이 일본 진주만 공습으로 가장 많은 희생자가 발생한 전함 애리조나였다. 길이 185m, 만재 중량 3만t에 이르는 애리조나함은 공습 18분 후인 8시6분쯤 선수부 탄약고가 폭격에 폭발해 침몰하면서 승선한 1177명의 수병 및 해병대 대원들이 숨졌다. 진주만 공습의 전체 희생자 2403명의 약 절반에 이른다. 미국은 격침된 오클라호마·웨스트버지니아·캘리포니아 함 3척은 인양해 태평양전쟁에 다시 투입했지만 애리조나 함은 수중에 그대로 남겼다. 미국이 처음으로 적국의 침략을 당한 현장으로 영구 보존하기 위해서다. 1962년 침몰한 선체 바로 위에 수상 기념관을 짓고 희생자 전원의 이름을 새겨 넣었다. 매년 200만 명 이상이 이곳을 찾는다.
지난해 12월 28일엔 일본 아베 신조 총리가 침략국 정상으로선 75년 만에 처음으로 이곳을 방문해 참배했다. 그는 진주만 침공에 대한 사죄나 반성의 말은 없이 “전쟁의 참화가 결코 다시 반복돼선 안 된다”며 “일본의 어린아이들과 미국의 어린이, 전 세계 모든 사람이 진주만을 화해의 상징으로 기억하길 바란다”고 말했다. 대신 동행한 버락 오바마 대통령이 “가장 매서운 적도 가장 강력한 동맹이 될 수 있다”며 “오늘의 역사적 장면은 미국과 일본 국민의 동맹과 화해의 힘을 대변해 주는 것”이라고 말했다.
도널드 트럼프 대통령은 한·중·일 3국을 포함한 아시아 순방에 앞서 11월 3일부터 하와이에 2박3일 머물며 애리조나함 기념관과 진주만을 방문한다. 취임 후 처음으로 한반도 및 동아시아를 관할하는 태평양사령부(PACOM)를 찾아 최고사령관으로서 직접 보고도 받을 계획이라고 백악관은 밝혔다. 트럼프 대통령이 최근 수개월간 군 수뇌부에 대북 군사옵션을 준비하라고 지시한 이후 받는 첫 현장 보고다. 태평양사령부는 한미연합사와 함께 한반도에서 전면전 계획(작계 5027)이나 최근 북한의 해킹 의혹이 불거진 북 지도부 선제타격 및 사이버전, 국지전 계획을 담은 작계 5015 등 전쟁계획을 상시 업데이트한다. 윌리엄 매키니 전 태평양사령부 동북아팀장은 기자에게 “미국 최고사령관의 진주만 방문은 미국이 다시 침공받지 않을 것이란 결의를 보여주는 동시에 군사옵션 준비가 끝났다는 대북 경고 메시지”라고 말했다. 대북 메시지가 전부는 아니다. 뒤이어 만날 한·중·일 정상에게 강력한 대북 제재 동참을 압박하려는 의도도 빤히 보인다.
