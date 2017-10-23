Kudos to the Korean team (kor)
“My father is a plumber and he has taught me that there is no limit in a profession as long as one loves what he is doing. My dream has been making the most wonderful pavilion on which people can rest peacefully,” said Jang Jae-yeon, who brought home a gold medal in carpentry from the WorldSkills Competition recently held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 15 to 18.
Eight young apprentices who represented South Korea won gold at the 44th championship of vocational skills known as the Skills Olympics after being pitted against 1,300 people from 59 nations and regions. Overall, Korea came in second on the medal tally with eight golds, eight silvers, eight bronzes and 16 medallions of excellence. They proved to be the best in a wide range of fields from high-tech mobile robotics, IT network systems administration, web design, prototype modeling and more traditional workmanship such as plastering, carpentry, floristry, plumbing, refrigeration and air conditioning and welding.
Until 2001, the scoreboard was totally concentrated on the gold medals. But all medals count now for Korea. Different countries have different approaches. Japan touts the number of gold medals, Italy the average points per vocational category, and Germany the overall medal count and scores of its team members. That is why both Korea and Brazil claimed they came first in the competition in Brazil two years ago. In this year’s race, the host announced a final ranking based on five indicators.
Korea has topped the medal tally 19 times out of 21 competitions since 1977. Our reputation is under threat by the fast ascent of the Chinese. Koreans entered the skills championship with their handiness in making clothes, shoes and watches in the 1980s. We excelled in metal work, plumbing and automobile making in the 1980s and 1990s. Lately, our young people are showing off mastery in IT and robotics as well as cooking and hairdressing, areas that had been dominated by Westerners.
We must not lose our position in skills and technology. With few natural resources, we must rely on our craftsmanship and manufacturing skills. Korea weathered global financial crises because of our manufacturing prowess in electronics, automobiles and ships. We offer sincere gratitude and congratulations to Team Korea.
“배관 일을 하시는 아버님을 보면서 직업에는 귀천이 없다는 삶의 철학을 갖게 됐다. 많은 사람들이 편하게 쉴 수 있는, 세상에서 가장 멋진 정자를 만들고 싶다.”
15~18일 아랍에미리트 아부다비에서 열린 44회 국제기능올림픽에서 목공 직종 금메달을 딴 장재연씨의 수상 소감이다. 장씨를 비롯한 8명의 우리 젊은이들이 실내장식·철골구조물·통신망분배기술·모바일로보틱스·웹디자인·기계설계·냉동기술에서 금메달을 땄다. 고용노동부와 한국산업인력공단은 국제기능올림픽대회 조직위원회(WSI)가 발표한 공식지표 5개를 점수화한 결과를 기준으로 한국이 종합 2위를 차지했다고 발표했다. 공식지표에는 ^참가 직종별 평균점수^총메달점수^참가 직종별 평균메달점수^참가선수 총점수^우수선수비율이 포함돼 있다.
2001년 이전에는 금메달 수를 기준으로 국가별 순위를 매겼다. 하지만 순위 경쟁보다는 기능 수준을 높이자는 기능올림픽의 취지를 감안해 국가별 실력을 비교할 수 있는 다양한 지표를 도입했다. 이를 근거로 기능올림픽 참가국들은 자국이 중시하는 지표를 나름대로 골라 종합순위를 제각각 발표하고 있다. 일본은 금메달 수, 이탈리아는 참가 직종별 평균점수, 독일은 전체 메달점수와 참가선수 총점수 2가지로 종합순위를 발표한다. 2년 전 브라질 대회에서 한국과 브라질이 각각 자국이 종합 1위라고 발표한 것도 이런 사연 때문이다. 올해 대회에서 한국은 WSI의 지표 5개를 모두 합산해 종합순위를 따지는 방식을 선택했다. 그 결과 중국이 처음으로 우승을 차지했다.
순위 자체에 지나치게 의미를 부여할 필요는 없지만 1977년 첫 우승 이후 21번의 대회에서 단 두 번을 제외한 19번을 우승했던 '기능 코리아'의 위상이 흔들리는 것은 아닌지 경계해야 한다. 중국의 부상도 눈여겨봐야할 대목이다. 1970년대 옷과 구두를 짓고 시계를 수리하던 ‘손끝 기술’에서 시작된 한국의 기능올림픽 신화는 80~90년대 기계조립과 금형·배관·자동차 등 굴뚝산업을 거쳐 이제 정보기술(IT)과 모바일로보틱스 등 최첨단 산업과 요리·헤어디자인 같은 문화서비스로 이동하고 있다. 일자리와 기술·기능 분야에서 이런 변화의 흐름에 뒤처져서는 안된다. 한국은 제조업으로 먹고사는 나라다. 우리가 글로벌 금융위기에서 제일 먼저 벗어날 수 있었던 것도 전자와 자동차, 조선 등 제조업이 강했기 때문이다. 제조업의 힘은 현장에 있고, 현장의 경쟁력은 숙련된 '손끝 기술'을 보유한 기능인력에서 나온다. 좋은 성적을 거둔 한국 선수단의 노고에 격려의 박수를 보낸다.