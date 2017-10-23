Ill-advised energy policy (kor)

President Moon Jae-in has reacted to the recommendation by an independent panel to resume construction of the Shin Kori 5 and 6 nuclear plants, which was suspended after Moon pledged to wean Korea off electricity generated by nuclear reactors. He declared he would continue with his denuclearization policy even after the panel voted to resume construction of the two reactors by a nearly 20 percent margin. Moon said he will respect the panel’s conclusion, but his response falls short of recognizing what it signifies.
First of all, the president did not express an apology for breaking a campaign promise and wasting government money to canvass public opinion on the resumption of the construction of the two plants. The government’s suspension of the construction cost a whopping 100 billion won ($88.3 million) in damages to contractors. The cost of running the panel and a committee that managed it was 4.6 billion won.
The way Moon responded to the panel’s recommendation was also disappointing. Given the importance of communication with the public, which the president has repeatedly underscored, it was surprising that he ended up instructing his press secretary to read a 1,800-word statement on his behalf. We wonder why he didn’t directly address the people on such a grave issue — even when he happily made an appearance at the Busan International Film Festival.
A bigger problem is his stubborn adherence to the denuclearization policy. Moon said he will stop construction of any new reactors. He has even threatened the Wolsong plant in Gyeongju. Since the lifespan of the Wolsong plant was extended to November 2022 by the decision of the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission in 2015, a trial is going on between the commission and civic groups. Moon must wait for a ruling by the court.
He must not try to find justification for shutting down nuclear plants across the country based on the panel’s recommendation to decrease the number of nuclear plants down the road, as the panel’s purview was the Shin Kori 5 and 6 plants alone.
Despite the government’s argument that the world is moving toward a post-nuclear power era, reality says otherwise. The United States, Japan and even oil producers like China, Russia and Saudi Arabia are building nuclear plants.
The government must devise an energy policy with a long-term perspective. It must maintain an optimum level of nuclear plants to meet demand for stable energy while increasing the share of renewable energy.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 23, Page 34
공론조사 결과 수용은 평가할 만해
서툰 공약,공사차질 유감 표명 없이
탈원전 고수한 서면 메시지 부적절
공론화위원회의 신고리 5·6호기 건설 재개 권고에 대한 입장을 문재인 대통령이 이틀 만인 22일 내놓았다. 해당 원전의 건설을 조속히 재개하되, 신규 원전을 짓지 않고 기존 원전도 수명 연장을 하지 않는 등 탈원전 정책은 변함없이 이어간다고 천명했다. 약속한 대로 위원회 권고를 존중해 지지층에 대승적 수용을 촉구한 점은 평가할 만하다. 하지만 입장 발표의 형식이나 내용 면에서 국민의 기대치에 크게 못 미치는 듯해 유감스럽다.
우선 비현실적인 대선 공약을 내세웠다가 파기하지 않을 수 없게 된 점과 공사 중단으로 예산 낭비를 초래한 과오 등에 대해 유감 표명 한마디 없었다. 새 정부의 무리한 5·6호기 공사 중단 조치로 협력사 피해액이 1000억원에 달하고, 공론화위가 석 달간 쓴 활동비도 46억원에 이른다. 업계와 학계, 환경단체와 지역주민이 싸우며 유발한 사회적 갈등 비용은 헤아리기 힘들 정도다. 공론화위가 20%포인트 가까운 큰 격차로 공사 재개 쪽 손을 들어준 건 짓고 있는 신고리 원전 폐기에 무리하게 나선 새 정부 독선에 대한 국민적 제동이다. 그러나 문 대통령은 이런 잘못을 인정하고 용서를 구하는 언급이 전혀 없었다.
메시지의 형식도 실망스러웠다. 소통을 강조해온 대통령인 만큼 국민 앞에 나와 솔직한 입장을 밝힐 것을 기대했다. 문 대통령은 대신 1800자 분량의 '서면 입장'을 청와대 기자단 사이트인 'e춘추관'에 게재했다. 같은 날 지방에서 열린 이북 도민 체육대회까지 다녀간 대통령이 이토록 중차대한 국가 대사에 왜 모습을 보이지 않았는지 궁금하다.
가장 우려스러운 건 국민이 사실상 레드카드를 꺼낸 탈원전에 대해 공론화위의 ‘원전 축소’ 권고를 명분 삼아 계속 밀어붙이려는 정부 태도다. 원래 공론화위의 역할은 5·6호기 건설 재개 여부의 판단이었지 원전 정책의 장기적 향배 결정은 아니었다. 이에 대해 심도 있는 숙의를 거쳤는지도 의문이다. '원전 축소'가 53%의 찬성을 얻었다지만 '원전 유지·확대'가 45%에 달한 점 역시 유념해야 한다.
아울러 문 대통령이 이날 가동 중단 대상으로 언급한 월성 1호기는 재판 계류 중인 사안이라 성급한 느낌이다. 2015년 원자력안전위원회 결정으로 설계수명을 늘려 운전기간을 2022년 11월로 연장하자 시민단체가 취소 소송을 내놓고 있다. 자칫 정부가 재판에 영향을 미치려 한다는 의심을 살 수 있다.
정부는 "탈원전이 세계적 흐름"이라고 주장하지만 이번 공론화 과정이나 언론 보도 등을 통해 그렇지 않다는 것이 드러나고 있다. 한 걸음 물러나 그런 경향이 어느 정도인지는 공론에 붙이더라도 '에너지 섬'인 우리나라의 경우 원자력과 신재생이 상당 기간 함께 가야 한다는 점은 자명하다. 국내 원전은 2023년 고리 2호기를 시작으로 2029년 월성 4호기까지 10기의 설계수명이 끝난다. 탈원전을 전투하듯 밀어붙일 것이 아니라 우리 경제에 충격을 최소화하고 수십 년 기약할 에너지 전환 정책이 무엇인지 고민이 필요하다.