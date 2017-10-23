[Guest Report] Creating ‘A MORE’ beautiful world

AmorePacific’s world-renowned brands include Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Mamonde, Etude House and Innisfree. [AMOREPACIFIC]

Since its founding in 1945, AmorePacific has had a single, clear mission: to present its unique perception of beauty, namely “Asian beauty,” to global consumers. As the leading Korean cosmetics company, the beauty ideal that AmorePacific seeks is the beauty that “creates harmony between the inside and the outside, based on deep understanding of what’s natural and human.” AmorePacific has devoted its best to realizing and promoting such Asian beauty around the world.AmorePacific has been dedicated to combining the best of natural Asian ingredients and advanced biotechnology. Its strategy has made it the seventh-largest beauty company in the world by sales in 2016. It is today a global company with over 20 cosmetics, personal care and health care brands. Among these include the immensely popular brands Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Mamonde, Etude House and Innisfree. Recognized as one of the most innovative companies in its field and ranked 16th in Forbes’ most innovative companies list, AmorePacific has charted a solid growth path by pioneering new beauty categories, including sleep masks, boosting essences and cushion products.AmorePacific has made continuous efforts to reach out to global consumers since 1964, when it successfully exported Korea’s first cosmetics product under the brand Oscar. AmorePacific has pursued a global brand strategy since the early 1990s and established production bases in China and France, opening a new phase in its global expansion in the early 2000s. AmorePacific is currently present in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.