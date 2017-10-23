[Guest Report] Global cosmetics experts gather in Seoul

AmorePacific strives to create healthy cosmetic products using unique materials like beans, ginseng and green tea. [AMOREPACIFIC]

AmorePacific is participating in the 24th annual Conference of the International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists (IFSCC) from Monday to Wednesday at the Grand InterContinental Hotel Seoul Parnas. The company plans to introduce representative cases of innovation to global cosmetics scientists and deliver presentations on diverse topics including customer and skin genome research.“The International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists is a worldwide federation dedicated to international cooperation in cosmetic science and technology,” according to the organization’s website. “Interest in the formation of such an organization crystallized in Paris in 1956 and culminated in the birth of the federation in Brussels, Belgium on September 8, 1959.”Korea is hosting the event for the second time after first doing so in 2003. The theme of this year’s conference is “Cosmetic Science: Beauty, Convergence and Creativity,” and over 800 researchers in the field are expected to participate.AmorePacific as host is sponsoring the conference at the Honorable Diamond level. The IFSCC is also providing continuous support to contribute to the development of cosmetic science.In a preconference workshop session taking place on Monday, AmorePacific researcher Yoon Se-rim will deliver a presentation on how the cushion has innovated the industry and reshaped global beauty culture.During the academic research sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, AmorePacific researcher Ko Eun-bi will discuss her genomic research on the skin properties of Korean women. Gwen Tong of AmorePacific Singapore R&I will present an insider’s perspective on Asean consumers and how the cushion has opened up the possibility of customizing products based on individual preferences.In addition to the sessions, 20 poster presentations will highlight AmorePacific’s recent research into the unique material of ginseng, green tea and beans; on skin health and bio mechanisms; and on domestic and global consumer trends.“It is extremely meaningful that AmorePacific can share successful research results and discuss the future of cosmetic research with world-renowned scientists during the 2017 IFSCC Conference,” said Han Sang-hoon, head of research and development at AmorePacific. “AmorePacific’s R&D unit will continue its efforts to change the world with beautifulness and provide health and beautifulness to all people around the world.”By Yee Jae-eun [yee.jaeeun@joongang.co.kr]