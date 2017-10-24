[New Release] PH-1

Global hip-hop label H1GHR MUSIC’s pH-1 released their new EP “The Island Kid” this month.Featuring the two singles “Wavy” and “Perfect,” this is the rapper’s first official album, containing six tracks which are all high-quality songs, making it difficult to distinguish the lead single from the rest.The six songs of “The Island Kid” cover 24 hours of the rapper’s day. On first track “Christ,” pH-1 starts the day by consoling himself, expressing gratitude towards God for believing in him. The second song “Donut” is an energetic song that has the rapper expressing gratitude, while “Game Night” moves on to the evening, where he is talking to and teasing a love interest. “Cuckoo” takes place late at night, when the rapper’s parents call him from New York. “Escobar” is about thoughts and emotions that fill his mind at dawn, when the rapper mulls the complicated personal relationships and conflicts in his life. The album closes with “15,” which looks back on 2015, while simultaneously dealing with the present.By Lee Jae-lim