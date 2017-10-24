Choo Ja-hyun, Yu Xiaoguang to have a baby

Korean actress Choo Ja-hyun is expecting her first baby with Chinese actor Yu Xiaoguang, their agency said Monday. BH Entertainment confirmed that the actress is two months pregnant.The couple became popular on the reality TV show “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny” on SBS. The two have appeared on the show since July.The couple met through a Chinese drama in 2012. In September 2015, Choo revealed her romantic relationship with Yu and they got married in January. Yonhap