Kim Soo-hyun quietly enters military service

Actor Kim Soo-hyun began his mandatory military duty Monday, his agency said.Keyeast said Kim, 29, entered a military training camp in Paju, Gyeonggi, and there was no event for fans, as the actor didn’t want to make a fuss about starting his duty.“I would like to say goodbye, albeit quickly, before going to the military. I want to say thank you all for supporting me. I will be back soon and hope everyone takes good care of themselves,” the actor wrote on his Instagram Monday.He will be discharged on July 22, 2019. He was classified as unfit for active military duty by the Military Manpower Administration during his first health check at age 20 due to a heart condition. But his condition has improved and he recently was given the go ahead to start his military service, according to the agency.The actor made his debut in 2007 in MBC’s “Kimchi Cheese Smile” and rose to stardom through the popular TV series “Moon Embracing the Sun” and “My Love from the Star.” Yonhap