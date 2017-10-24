Walking in someone else’s shoes : Shows featuring foreigners offer local viewers a new perspective on world they are familiar with

Left: Two friends of Daniel Lindemann, a German celebrity in Korea, on MBC every1’s “Welcome, First Time in Korea?” The show depicts foreigners learning about Korean food, history and culture for the first time. Right: Comedian-entertainer Lee Soo-geun’s son, left, and his new friend from Bhutan on JTBC’s “My Foreign Friend.” [MBC every1, JTBC]

Foreign friends are hot commodities on local television.Since JTBC launched the program “Non-Summit” in 2014, audiences have been increasingly drawn to foreigners appearing on television. The show, which aims to provide diverse perspectives on social issues from Korean-speaking foreigners, has produced a number of foreign celebrities in the country like Alberto Mondi from Italy and Daniel Lindemann from Germany.Seizing the opportunity, cable channel MBC every1 created the program, “Welcome, First Time in Korea?” It centers on foreigners visiting Korea for the first time and shows how they react to Korean culture. Since July, the show’s popularity has skyrocketed, hitting a 3.5 percent viewership rate - MBC every1’s highest in 10 years.Seeing the show’s popularity, other channels have started to produce their own foreigner-centered shows, like the upcoming SBS show “The Traveler’s Guide to My Room,” which will depict Korean and foreign celebrities getting the chance to live in a new country by swapping rooms, and Olive’s “Seoul Mate,” which shows Korean celebrities guiding foreigners through Korea. JTBC launched “My Foreign Friend” earlier this month, about a Korean celebrity going abroad and making a friend in the country they are visiting.Showing foreigners interacting with Korea for the first time provides viewers with a new perspective of Korean culture and also offers a chance to learn about foreign cultures by contrasting the differences.“Even when visiting the same location, they had different perspectives depending on their nationality, gender and age,” said Mun Sang-don, the producer of “Welcome, First Time in Korea?”“The Traveler’s Guide to My Room” fulfills viewers’s curiosity about what it would be like to actually live in another country as opposed to being a tourist.The show features comedian Park Na-rae and former rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae exchanging rooms with foreign stars like record producer DJ Scoop Deville from Los Angeles.In the show’s pilot episode, Deville played a card game with senior citizens living in Mangwon-dong, western Seoul, while Park learned to surf from a local in L.A.Baek Si-won, the show’s producer, got the idea for a show that revolved around room swapping from a trip abroad that she took two years ago.“Feeling unsure about how to raise my kid, I traveled to Denmark and Finland two years ago. There, my Airbnb host introduced me to the kindergarten her kid went to as well as several working moms that were around the same age. Thanks to her help, I was able to learn a lot from the trip,” she said.The first episode of the series is slated to air on Wednesday.JTBC’s “My Foreign Friend” and Olive’s “Seoul Mate” focus on relationships with foreigners rather than traveling.On the JTBC show, for example, comedian-entertainer Lee Soo-geun and his son become friends with a family from Bhutan, while on “Seoul Mate,” foreigners have the opportunity to befriend Korean celebrities like comedian Kim Sook during their stay in the country.These kinds of programs provide local viewers with a new perspective on what they are already familiar with.“These shows prompt viewers to find something new that they might have missed in their routines. By watching the programs, viewers can not only experience traveling second-hand, but can also learn to sympathize with what they’re not used to,” said culture critic Jeong Deok-hyeon.“Hearing of Korea’s advanced IT technology and the country’s combination of Eastern and Western characteristics from foreigners and rediscovering those values is more appealing than hearing the same things from locals,” said Professor Park Gi-soo, who teaches at Hanyang University.BY MIN KYUNG-WON [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]요즘 잘나가는 예능 스타 외국인 사람 친구 '외사친'‘외사친’이 예능 프로그램의 주요 키워드로 떠오르고 있다. 지난달 10년 만에 MBC에브리원 최고 시청률(3.5%)을 기록한 ‘어서와 한국은 처음이지’를 필두로 ‘외국인 사람 친구’를 앞세운 프로그램들이 봇물 터지듯 쏟아지고 있다.15일 첫 방송을 시작한 JTBC ‘나의 외사친’, 파일럿으로 첫선을 보인 SBS ‘내 방 안내서’, 다음 달 방송을 앞둔 올리브 ‘서울메이트’ 등이다. ‘남사친(남자 사람 친구)’나 ‘여사친(여자 사람 친구)’처럼 ‘외사친’ 한 명쯤은 있어야 한다는 세태를 반영하는 것이다.이들은 이미 숱하게 선보인 여행 예능을 다르게 보이도록 만드는 일등공신이다. ‘어서와~’에서 알베르토 몬디(이탈리아)·다니엘 린데만(독일) 등 국내에서 예능 패널로 활동하고 있는 외국인 출연자의 친구들이 한국을 찾는 모습은 새롭고도 낯설다. 화장실에 설치된 비데를 보고 놀라거나 도심 속 조계사를 찾아 힐링하는 모습은 예상치 못한 재미를 선사한다.‘어서와~’의 문상돈 PD는 “국적이나 성별·연령에 따라 같은 장소를 방문해도 다른 시각을 가지고 있더라”며 “우리는 흔히 자연과 도시를 구분해서 여행하는 반면, 이들 외국인들은 서울에서 등산을 한다거나 같은 명동을 가도 관심사에 따라 주요 쇼핑지가 되거나 그냥 스쳐 지나가는 공간이 되는 것이 놀라웠다”고 말했다. ‘어서와~’는 유료채널 제작 프로그램이지만 이례적으로 MBC 화요일 오후 11시에 편성되기도 했다. 장기 파업 여파로 제작에 차질을 빚고 있는 상황에서 화제성 높은 계열사 프로그램을 전진 배치한 것이다.이는 우리의 여행 패턴 변화와도 맞물린다. 1989년 해외여행 자유화 이후 패키지·자유여행 등으로 변모해온 여행은 이제는 ‘머무르기’를 넘어 ‘살아보기’를 향해 가고 있기 때문이다. 자연히 박물관이나 유적지보다는 동네 사람만 아는 맛집이나 미용실 같은 정보가 더 중요해졌다. ‘내 방 안내서’가 홈 익스체인지를 통해 방문하는 게스트를 위해 박나래·손연재·혜민스님·박신양이 직접 자기가 사는 동네를 그린 지도를 만드는 것도 같은 맥락이다. 미국 LA에서 온 DJ 스쿱 데빌과 살람 렉은 박나래의 망원동 지도를 보며 동네 어르신들과 고스톱을 치고, 박나래는 그들이 만든 지도를 토대로 LA에서 조깅을 하고 서핑을 배운다.프로그램을 기획한 백시원 PD는 “2년 전 애를 어떻게 키워야할지 너무 막막한 마음에 덴마크와 핀란드로 휴가를 다녀왔다. 그곳에서 에어비앤비 호스트가 자신의 아이가 다니는 유치원이나 또래 워킹맘 친구들을 소개해준 덕분에 보다 풍성한 여행을 할 수 있었다”고 밝혔다. 25일 오후 11시 ‘싱글와이프’ 후속으로 방영된다.‘나의 외사친’과 ‘서울메이트’는 관계에 보다 초점을 맞춘다. ‘나의 외사친’에서 두 아들과 함께 부탄을 찾은 이수근은 부탄 소년 도지왕축 가족 전체와 친구가 된다. ‘서울메이트’는 반대로 해외에서 사연 신청을 받아 김숙·장서희 등 한국 연예인 집에서 함께 하는 콘셉트다. 박상혁 PD는 “한국인들은 잘 모르는 인사동 ‘놀이똥산’이 외국인들에겐 핫 플레이스다. 서울에도 아직 못보여준 장소가 많다”고 설명했다.'나의 외사친' 2회 예고편. 혼자서 미국으로 떠난 윤후 등 다양한 외사친이 공개된다.이같은 시도는 타자에 대한 감수성을 높이는 매개체가 될 것으로 보인다. 정덕현 대중문화평론가는 “과거 일상을 벗어난 공간을 찾아 떠나던 사람들이 일상 속에서도 새로움을 발견할 수 있다는 것을 알게 됐다”며 “타인의 일상에 들어가 여행을 하는 것과 동시에 공감대를 높이는 훈련을 간접체험하는 효과가 발생하는 것”이라고 분석했다.한양대 문화콘텐츠학과 박기수 교수는 “한국 IT 기술이나 동서양이 어우러져 있는 모습에 대해 우리 입으로 대단하다고 말하는 것보다 타인의 시선으로 인해 재발견되고 그에 대한 칭찬을 듣는 것이 더욱 만족감이 크다. 외부에서 명명된 한류처럼 반대 방향의 인정투쟁인 셈”이라고 설명했다.민경원 기자