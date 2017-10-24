Pureun Bam to hit stores in Ulaanbaatar in November

Shinsegae’s one-month old soju Pureun Bam is heading to Mongolia, the first foreign market the newly-released spirit will hit as the company moves up exports on the back of a successful launch.Around 24,000 bottles of Pureun Bam were loaded on ships to Mongolia on Sunday and are expected to hit the market there by mid-November. The product will first be sold at two Emart branches in capital city Ulaanbaatar.The company said that Pureun Bam had better sales figures than expected, selling 1.3 million bottles during its first month on the local market. This prompted Shinsegae to start exports earlier than planned.Shinsegae acquired a local soju manufacturer, Jeju Soju, last year. It upgraded the manufacturing facilities and rebranded it as Pureun Bam. While Jeju Soju had a less than 1 percent market share in the local soju market, Pureun Bam has already secured 7 percent of Emart’s Jeju branches’ soju sales.By Song Kyoung-son