Economy in limbo (kor)

A man in his 40s who works for an IT subsidiary of a conglomerate is anxious. The company is making a profit, but it claims to be struggling. There are rumors of restructuring and reshuffles. He has a child in elementary school, and having purchased a home with a mortgage loan, he would have trouble supporting his family if he can no longer work for the company. “It’s been several years already. I am worried if the company will exist in ten years.”
Vice Chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics Kwon Oh-hyun announced his resignation on Oct. 13 and said that the company was in an unprecedented crisis. When you look at the performance, Samsung Electronics looks just fine. Thanks to the latest boom in the semiconductor market, the quarterly operation profit was over 14 trillion won ($12.4 billion), which is a record high. The stock price went up by 50 percent this year.
But he mentioned a crisis because of the future, not the present. Kwon said, “Fortunately, the company showed the highest performance in history, only thanks to the decisions and investment made in the past. But it cannot afford to predict the trend of the future and seek new growth engines.”
Companies want sustainable business. So the managers are looking at four, five years in the future, as the next growth engine determines the success and failure of the company in the future. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said, “When somebody . . . congratulates Amazon on a good quarter . . . I say thank you. But what I’m thinking to myself is . . . those quarterly results were actually pretty much fully baked about 3 years ago.” Now he advises executives to do business looking five to seven years into the future.
It is not just Samsung Electronics or Amazon that needs a long-term perspective. Small business owners also need to consider the future. But the reality is not easy. The domestic and international markets are rapidly changing in the fourth industrial revolution era. It is hard to predict which industries and businesses will survive 10 years down the line. More small businesses are failing, leaving the owners in debt.
Companies, employees and self-employed owners are anxious because they don’t have a vision and conviction for the future. The future is uncertain for everyone. But when you have a vision and believe that you can succeed, the future is not about uncertainty and crisis, but hope and anticipation.
Some claim that an economic crisis is imminent, but Blue House Senior Secretary for Economic Affairs Hong Jang-pyo does not think the possibility of an economic crisis is likely. Exports have been on the rise for 11 months straight, and the Kospi is at a record high. Real and financial markets are stable. As someone overseeing economic policy, he discouraged the unnecessary sense of crisis from spreading. In order to clear the uncertainty, he also needs to present a big picture on economic vision.
대기업 계열 정보기술(IT) 회사에 다니는 40대 회사원 A씨는 요즘 불안하다. 회사가 이익을 내는데도 항상 어렵다는 얘기만 들리고 ‘조직 개편’이다 ‘인력 조정’이다 소문이 쉴 새 없이 떠돈다. 초등학생 자녀가 있는 그는 내 집 마련을 위해 최근 주택담보대출까지 받아 몇 년 내에 회사를 그만두면 살길이 막막하다. “벌써 몇 년째 이런 분위기인지 모르겠어요. 10년 뒤에 이 회사가 살아남아 있을지 걱정됩니다.”
한국 최대 기업인 삼성전자의 권오현 부회장은 지난 13일 퇴진 선언을 하면서 “회사는 엄중한 상황에 처했다”며 걱정을 쏟아냈다. 실적만 놓고 보면 걱정 없는 회사처럼 보인다. 반도체 호황에 힘입어 분기 영업이익이 사상 최고치인 14조원을 넘어섰다. 주가는 올해 들어서만 50%가량 올랐다. 그런데도 그가 위기를 토로하는 건 현재가 아닌 미래 때문이다. 권 부회장은 “회사는 다행히 최고실적을 내고 있지만, 이는 과거에 이뤄진 결단과 투자의 결실일 뿐이다. 미래의 흐름을 읽어 새로운 성장동력을 찾는 일은 엄두도 내지 못하고 있다”고 털어놓았다.
기업은 어디나 지속가능한 사업을 원한다. 그래서 경영자의 눈은 지금이 아니라 4년, 5년 뒤에 가 있다. 어떤 성장동력을 찾느냐가 미래의 성패와 생사를 좌우하기 때문이다. 미국 아마존의 창업자 제프 베저스는 “양호한 분기실적을 누군가 축하해 주면 이런 분기의 경영실적은 사실상 3년 전에 결정된(baked) 것이라고 속으로 여긴다”고 말했다. 그러면서 그는 “2~3년이 아니라 5~7년 앞을 내다보라”며 장기적 관점에서 사업할 것을 주변에 권한다.
거창하게 삼성전자·아마존 같은 글로벌 기업 이야기만 할 게 아니다. 자영업자도 길게 보아야 한다. 하지만 현실은 녹록지 않다. 4차 산업혁명 시대에 국내외 시장은 요동친다. 10년 뒤에 어떤 업종이 살아남을지 가늠하기 어려울 정도로 격변기다. 실패 자영업자가 늘고 빚 부담도 커진다.
기업과 그 기업에 몸담은 직장인, 여기에 자영업자까지 불안감에 사로잡힌 건 미래에 대한 비전과 확신이 없어서다. 미래는 누구에게나 불확실하다. 하지만 무언가 해낼 수 있다는 비전과 확신이 있다면 미래는 불안이나 위기가 아니라 희망이나 기대로 다가온다.
홍장표 청와대 경제수석은 지난 13일 “일각에서 제기하는 경제위기 가능성은 없다고 생각한다”고 말했다. 수출이 11개월째 증가세를 유지하고, 코스피는 사상 최고치를 경신하는 등 실물·금융시장이 안정세를 보이고 있다는 이야기다. 경제정책의 책임 있는 자리에 있는 사람이 불필요한 위기감 확산을 누그러뜨리는 것은 필요하다. 하지만 불안감을 줄이려면 경제비전에 관한 믿음직한 큰 그림을 그리는 일이 선행돼야 한다.
김창규 이노베이션랩장