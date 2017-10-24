Show some leadership (kor)

President Moon Jae-in will have a long-awaited dialogue with leaders of labor unions tonight. He plans to invite over 20 leading figures representing the labor sector — including Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU) President Kim Ju-young and the acting president of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) Choi Jong-jin — to the Blue House to talk over pending issues between the sector and the government.
This will be Moon’s first meeting with the labor representatives since taking office in May after having a similar meeting in July with leaders of the corporate sector over beer at the Blue House. The meeting over dinner signifies that he will be treating union leaders as “partners” in managing the country.
We pay special heed to whether Tuesday’s meeting will offer an opportunity for the umbrella unions to return to the tripartite committee along with representatives of employers and the government. The KCTU left the committee in 1999, only a year after the committee’s establishment, over policy disputes. The FKTU quit in 2016 after the Park Geun-hye administration announced two guidelines on changing employment regulations in the direction of allowing employers to lay off employees more easily than before.
Boisterously championing income-led growth, the Moon administration hammered out a wide range of pro-labor policies, including a minimum wage increase, a phasing out of non-salaried workers and reinforcing unemployment benefits. Moon said the government would even attempt to reinterpret existing laws to help reduce working hours if a revised bill fails to pass the National Assembly.
Moon expressed worries about the militant former leader of KCTU, Han Sang-gyun, after he was put behind bars for violating the law. Kim Young-joo, who served as deputy chairperson of the Korean Financial Industry Union, a subsidiary of the FKTU, was appointed minister of employment and labor and Moon Sung-hyun, chairman of the tripartite committee. As a result, business leaders started to criticize a pro-labor tilt by the government.
It is time for Moon to strike a balance. His labor-friendly policies must go together with reforms to enhance labor flexibility. If he really wants to create quality jobs, he needs to get concessions from the corporate sector.
That’s a challenge only a liberal president can — and must — address. Moon is a president representing not only his base but all the people. We hope he displays leadership tonight.
문재인 대통령이 오늘 노동계와의 대화에 나선다. 김주영 한국노총 위원장과 최종진 민주노총 위원장 직무대행 등 양대 노총 대표자를 포함해 노동계 인사 20여 명을 청와대로 초청해 간담회를 겸한 만찬을 한다. 취임 이후 노동계와의 첫 간담회다. 지난 7월 27~28일 호프 미팅을 한 재계와 마찬가지로 노동계도 '국정 파트너'로 대접하는 모양새다.
이번 만남이 노동계가 사회적 대화기구인 노사정위원회에 복귀하는 계기가 될지 주목된다. 민주노총은 1999년 노사정위 출범 1년 만에 정리해고·파견근로제 도입 문제로 노사정위를 탈퇴했고, 한국노총은 박근혜 정부가 2016년 1월 쉬운 해고 및 취업규칙 변경을 내용으로 하는 양대 지침을 발표하자 노사정위를 떠났다.
소득 주도 성장을 내세운 문재인 정부는 최저임금 인상과 비정규직 철폐, 실업급여의 보장성 강화 등 친(親)노조 성향의 정책을 쏟아냈다. 근로시간 단축을 위해 국회에서 법 개정이 안 되면 행정해석을 바꿔서라도 관철시키겠다는 대통령의 언급도 나왔다. 대통령은 구속된 한상균 민주노총 위원장에 대해 “눈에 밟힌다”고 말했다. 한국노총 금융산업노조 상임부위원장 출신의 김영주 더불어민주당 의원이 고용노동부 장관에 발탁됐고, 문성현 전 민주노총 전국금속연맹위원장이 노사정위원장에 임명됐다. '기울어진 운동장'이라는 불만이 재계에서 나왔다.
이제 문 대통령이 균형을 잡아야 한다. 노동 친화적인 정책은 노동 유연화를 내용으로 하는 노동개혁과 함께 가야 한다. 제대로 된 일자리 창출을 위해선 기득권자인 대기업 노조의 양보가 필요하다. 이는 노동계와 말이 통하는 진보 대통령이 풀 수 있고 반드시 풀어야 할 시대적 과제다. 문 대통령은 노동계만의 대통령이 아니라 우리 모두의 대통령이다. 오늘 저녁 대통령이 리더십을 발휘해 노동계를 설득하는 모습을 보여 주길 기대한다.