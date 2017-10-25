Epik High’s album tops the charts

Hip-hop trio Epik High dominated major music streaming charts in South Korea on Tuesday with their latest album “We’ve Done Something Wonderful.”“Love Story” and “Home is Far Away,” the two lead tracks from the group’s ninth full-length album, took the top two spots on seven streaming services, including Melon, Genie, Olleh Music and Mnet. The album was released Monday.Epik High’s first new album in three years also climbed to No. 1 on the Apple iTunes album charts in 10 countries, including Colombia, Malaysia, Peru and Vietnam.“Love Story,” a sentimental rap track, features vocals from singer-actress IU, while “Home is Far Away” includes singing by Oh Hyuk, frontman of popular indie band Hyukoh. Epik High plans to hold concerts in Seoul on Nov. 3 and 4. Yonhap