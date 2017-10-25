Mnet’s Wanna One show to return

The second season of the reality show “Wanna One Go” will begin next month, cable music channel Mnet said Tuesday.The 2-episode program aired in August, and provided a behind-the-scenes look at the 11 winners of the popular audition program “Produce 101.”The upcoming “Wanna One Go: Zero Base,” consisting of 8 episodes, will have more behind-the-scene stories about the project boy group, the channel said.The group is set to release a repackaged version of its debut album on Nov. 13.Yonhap