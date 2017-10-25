Actress speaks out against assault

The anonymous actress who sued actor Jo Duk-je for sexual harassment during a film shoot organized a press conference on Tuesday at the Seoul Bar Association Building in central Seoul.However, she didn’t make an appearance at the press conference, and instead conveyed her feelings through a letter, which was read by a representative of Korean Womenlink, a major liberal women’s rights group. In the letter, she said, “I have been in the entertainment industry for 15 years, and I have enough experience to be able to distinguish acting and reality. Nevertheless, I became powerless at the time because I was in panic.”“Only then, I finally understood why the victims of sexual assault stay quiet and fail to speak up. The actor did something that was not previously agreed to, and the court made a judgment that his behavior was sexual molestation,” she added.In April 2015, Jo was accused of tearing the actress’ shirt and placing his hand in her pants while they were filming a movie. At the initial trial in December, the prosecution demanded that Jo be sentenced to five years in prison, but the judge declared him innocent. During an appeal trial on Oct. 13, Jo was sentenced to a year in prison with two-year probation period in addition to being required to participate in a 40-hour sexual violence treatment program.Immediately after, both the defense and the prosecution have appealed the decision; Jo claiming his innocence and the prosecution calling for a heavier punishment.Jo organized a press conference at a law firm office on Oct. 17 where he revealed that he was the actor that had been charged with sexual molestation, and claimed his innocence.The judgment has been handed over to the Supreme Court. The date of the next trial has yet to be determined.By Hong You-kyoung