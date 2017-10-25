2017.10.25 Ticket

An exhilarating performance of two pianists battling on stage will be presented at the Lotte Concert Hall this Saturday. Two German pianists, Paul Cibis, left, and Andrew Kern, are expected to entertain not just the audience’s ears but also eyes. [MATHIAS BOTHOR]

[MUSIC]Lotte Concert HallOct. 28: After a warm reception from audiences in Europe, North America and China, German pianists Paul Cibis and Andrew Kern are making a stop in Seoul. The pianists will perform a piano battle reminiscent of the famous scene from the Taiwanese movie “Secret,” and through each round, the audience will vote for their favorite players on the spot. The pianists will play their own renditions of Chopin, Liszt, Debussy and many more to entertain the audience. The program will be confidential until the start of the performance, and every member of the audience will be able to vote using papers they will be given before the show starts.At this performance, the audience will have a chance to play on the stage as well and for the finale stage, the pianists will play a special Korean piece for the Korean viewers.The performance will start at 8 p.m.The ticket prices range from 60,000 won ($53.20) to 100,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2, between exit 1 and 2Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallNov. 21: The 21st century’s best bel canto soprano Diana Damrau is making her first visit to Korea, making dreams come true for her many domestic classic fans. She has been called one of the three best sopranos of the world, alongside Angela Gheorghiu and Anna Netrebko.The diva has captured the heart of many with her passionate emotions and vocals, playing the heroine in many famous operas such as “Covent Garden,” “La Scala Theater” and “Metropolitan.” In 2014, she won the best female singer prize at the International Opera Awards.She will be performing with her husband, also known to many as the world’s best bass-baritone, Nicolas Teste, which will surely delight local opera fans.The concert starts at 8 p.m.The ticket prices range from 70,000 won to 270,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallNov. 19-20: One of Germany’s most well-known orchestras, the Berlin Philharmonic, founded in 1882, is performing in Korea for its sixth time. This will be the last performance with Simon Rattle as artistic director. The two concerts were going to be accompanied by pianist Lang Lang, but due to the injury to his left arm, he withdrew from appearing as the guest. He has been replaced by Korea’s star pianist Cho Seong-jin, who will also accompany the orchestra for its Berlin, Frankfurt and Hong Kong concerts.Rattle, who hails from Liverpool, England, is known as one of the most revolutionary and distinctive conductors, and his collaboration with the Berlin Philharmonic’s authentic sounds have created fresh and exciting work.The orchestra remains one of the most powerful in the world and boasts legendary figures like Wilhelm Furtwangler and Herbert von Karajan among its conductors.The performance starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday and 8 p.m. on Monday.Ticket prices range from 70,000 to 450,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, IBK Chamber HallNov. 28: Concertgoers will be treated to an opportunity to listen to Bach’s symphonies and fugues as if the 18th-century German composer were performing the pieces himself.The pianist will be performing with his wife, Ljupka Hadji Georgieva, as the Piano Duo Koroliov.Evgeni Koroliov is globally regarded for his mastery of classical music, proving his worth by receiving awards at various international competitions including the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and the International Johann Sebastian Bach Competition.Ticket prices range from 50,000 to 90,000 won.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Ewha Womans University, Welch-Rayang AuditoriumDec. 25: There are times when you reminisce about your past, trying to remember your fading memories. Singer Yoon Jong-shin often touches on these moments, and listeners find comfort in the words and melodies from his songs.The artist has been on a concert tour since Oct. 28, with stops in Ulsan, Incheon, Suwon, Busan, Gyeongsan and Seongnam. Seoul will be one of the last cities that he will perform in on this tour.The Seoul concert will start at 7 p.m.The ticket prices range from 88,000 won to 121,000 won.Ewha Womans University Station, line No. 2, exit 2 or 3[THEATER]Chungmu Arts Center, Grand HallTo Oct. 29: From the producers of the Korean version of the hit musical “Frankenstein” comes the musical “Ben-Hur,” which portrays the struggles, love and devotion of the title character.Written by Lew Wallace in 1880, this best-selling novel has been adapted into many movies and musicals. The 1959 film adaptation was nominated for 11 Academy Awards.Set in the year 26 A.D. in the city of Jerusalem, Ben-Hur, a Jewish noble, is reunited with his long-time friend Messala. However, when Ben-Hur turns down an offer from Messala, he is falsely framed for treason and endures years of slavery.The show starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.Ticket prices range from 50,000 to 140,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and 6, exit 9Hongik Daehangno Art CenterTo Nov. 5: A dynamic mix of rock music and monologue, this stylish eight-time Tony-nominated musical follows the life of a band called The Angry Inch. It has been staged about 2,000 times since its Korean premiere in 2005.The story revolves around a boy named Hansel living in East Germany in 1988. One day, an American lieutenant proposes to marry Hansel if he changes his gender to female. Hansel eventually decides to adopt the name Hedwig and undergoes a sex change operation, but it fails. He flies to Kansas only to find that he has been dumped.Undeterred, Hedwig starts wearing wigs and makeup, forms a band called The Angry Inch and becomes a rock star.The show starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday; 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Fridays; 2 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays.There are no shows on Mondays.Ticket prices range from 55,000 to 99,000 won.Hyehwa Station, line No. 4, exit 3LG Arts CenterTo Nov. 5: Actor Oh Ji-ho and ballerina Kim Joo-won are gearing up to take the stage for “L’ appartement,” a first for both of them.Oh, known for his roles on television, will play protagonist Max, who traces the past of his former lover Lisa on the day he goes out to buy an engagement ring for his current girlfriend. Ballerina Kim, who was a former member of the Korea National Ballet, will play the role of Lisa.Well-known theater director Ko Sun-woong, who lead the play “The Orphan of Zhao” earlier this year with success, is at the helm of “L’ appartement.”The performance will start at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Saturdays, and 3 p.m. for Sundays.The ticket prices range from 30,000 won to 70,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterNov. 9-12: The renowned Mariinsky Ballet and its orchestra will be coming to Seoul next month to present Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake.” The upcoming performance will feature legendary ballerina Viktoria Tereshkina. Her partner will be Mariinsky Ballet’s first Asian ballerino, Kim Ki-min. Kim became the first ever Korean ballerino to win for the “Benois de la Danse 2016,” one of the most prestigious ballet competitions held annually. The other ballet pair consists of Irina Sapozhnikova and Sergey Umanetc.The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. for Nov. 9 and 10 and 5 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Nov. 11 and 12.The ticket prices range from 50,000 won to 280,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterNov. 24-26: Known as a must-see masterpiece, “Onegin” is back in Seoul for the first time since 2013.The production premiered in 1965 and was brilliantly choreographed by John Cranko, a key figure in 20th-century European ballet.A story of mixed fate and cruel love, “Onegin” is an excellent example of a drama ballet. The compact storyline of passionate lovers and their separation keeps the audience glued to their seats.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.Ticket prices range from 10,000 to 120,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5D-Cube Arts CenterNov. 28-May. 7: “Billy Elliot” is back.The story takes place in the 80’s, during a coal miners’ strike in Northern England. Billy happens to stumble across ballet during one of his boxing classes, and his life is changed forever as he discovers his love and talent for ballet. It’s a heartwarming and humorous story in which a young boy and his family fulfill their dreams through beautiful music and exquisite choreography.Ticket prices range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.The performance starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday while 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the weekends.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 or 5[TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCE]Jeongdong TheaterTo Oct. 29: Korea’s most elegant traditional dance drama will take the stage in central Seoul.The “Tale of the Sea Bream” from Korea’s Three Kingdoms period and a myth called “Igongbonpuri” combine to form a new tale of “Lotus: A Flower Comes Out Once More.” The heartbreaking love story between the best dancer and singer of the court, Seo-ryeon, and the great Gen. Do-dam about the obstacles they endure to fulfill their love for each other. Will they have a happy ending?The performance starts at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.Ticket prices range from 40,000 to 60,000 won.City Hall Station, line No. 2, exit 12*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.