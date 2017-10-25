Samsung teams up with TUV SUD on LED work

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will work with Germany-based TUV SUD to certify the performance of its light-emitting diode (LED) products for automobiles.TUV SUD is a German inspection and certification firm that boasts a history of testing automobile parts going back more than 100 years.Under the agreement, Samsung will have its LED products verified by TUV SUD, ensuring performance and reliability for consumers.Products that pass tests jointly developed by Samsung and TUV SUD will come with a separate mark of certification, the company said.Samsung said it has bolstered the credibility of its LED automotive parts in cooperation with TUV SUD.The South Korean company said it plans to expand its market presence on the basis of improved reliability in cooperation with its German partner.“We hold in high esteem Samsung Electronics’ efforts to further test and validate the quality and reliability of their automotive LED products,” said Stefan Rentsch, who heads TUV SUD Korea.“We hope that this partnership inspires the whole automotive components industry and contributes to a new level of product safety and quality industry-wide.”YONHAP