Mix and match at the Wine and Dine Festival

Left: Picada, a restaurant that serves Latin American food, will be at the festival serving visitors. The Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival, where about 400 food and wine booths will be set up, takes place at the Central Harbourfront from Thursday to Sunday. [LEE SUN-MIN, HONG KONG TOURISM BOARD]

HONG KONG - After a day walking through the city and working up an appetite, filling your stomach with food you don’t get to eat everyday becomes quite an attractive offer. Look no further than the Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival, which will be held from Thursday to Sunday at the Central Harbourfront Event Space, for some of the best food and drink the city has to offer.There will be about 300 booths that serve wine and about 100 that provide food. Here, the wine sections are categorized based on countries, so those wanting to taste American wine can head to the American wine booth and fans of Spanish or Australian can go to the Spanish or Australian booths. Wines at these booths can be sampled with the purchase of what’s called the “Wine Pass,” which is a rechargeable smart card. Basic wines cost 20 Hong Kong dollars ($2.56) but some may go up to 60 Hong Kong dollars per glass. The price is set based on the retail price of each bottle.The purchase of the most expensive pass (600 Hong Kong dollars) will get visitors into the Grand Wine Pavilion, where bottles recommended by internationally renowned critics such as Robert Parker will be featured for tasting.Some popular local restaurants will prepare food to cater to those looking to pair food and drinks. Picada, a restaurant that serves food popular in Latin America will participate as well as Qi and its sister eatery Qi Nine Dragons, both of which are Sichuan-style Chinese restaurants. A variety of savory and sweet desserts will be available throughout the event.While the entire area will be filled with people lining up at each booth, after you get your food, you can find a seat near peaceful views of Victoria Harbour and Star Ferry Pier.Grab a glass to hold onto after getting food inside, and then head towards the water if you want to focus more on tasting your wine and enjoying your company.For more information about the festival, go to www.discoverhongkong.com.BY LEE SUN-MIN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]